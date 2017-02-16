menu

Employees Only Miami Opens Tomorrow at Washington Park Hotel

Italian Food Hall La Centrale to Open in Brickell City Centre This Fall


Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 12:43 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Courtesy of Employees Only
Employees Only finally opens it South Beach location — just in time for weekend imbibing.

The bar opens Friday, February 17, at the Washington Park Hotel (1050 Washington Ave., Miami Beach). The 181-room property is comprised of five Art Deco buildings built in the early 1940s.

The bar will be located at the hotel's Coral House and will offer Prohibition-style drinks, along with an in-house psychic — handy in case you can't decide what cocktail to choose.

Employees Only opened in New York's West Village neighborhood in 2004 and quickly gained numerous accolades including being named World's Best Bar at Tales of the Cocktail's 2011 Spirited Awards.

The bar, which also serves rustic Balkin-influenced food, garners long lines at its flagship NYC location nightly, with patrons seeking a spot inside where white-jacketed bartenders turn out nearly 200,000 drinks per year.

In 2016, Employees Only partners announced the opening of three new offshoots of the brand in Singapore, Austin, and Miami Beach — each owned and managed by an original partner in the flagship speakeasy.

The Miami Beach menu will feature Employees Only classics like the Billionaire and Lazy Lover cocktails, along with a food menu that includes bone marrow poppers, bacon-wrapped lamb chops, and caviar. A complete menu with prices is not yet available.

Along with Employees Only, the Washington Park Hotel will debut Swizzle, a lobby bar also operated by the EO team.

Employees Only will be open daily from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m., serving dinner from 6 p.m. to midnight. A late-night menu will be available from midnight to 3:30 a.m.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Employees Only Miami
1030 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-264-3945

facebook.com/employeesonlymiami

