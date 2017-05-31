menu


Ella's Oyster Bar Opens in Little Havana

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 10:55 a.m.
By Christian Portilla
Ella's Oyster Bar Opens in Little Havana
Paul McDermott
New England seafood tradition has arrived with Cuban flair with the opening of Ella’s Oyster Bar in Little Havana.

The eatery, which opened May 17, is the project of chefs Jordan Marano, and Christian Plotczyk who began working together twenty years ago building food and beverage programs for other restaurants.

Marano, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, was executive chef at Rosa Mexicano South Beach and also worked at Devito and Il Migliore. Plotczyk was vice president of food and beverage at Virgin Hotels, Vice President of restaurant operations at One Group Hospitality - STK Restaurants, and vice president of culinary operations of Rosa Mexicano, where the two partners met.

Named after Christian Plotcyk's two daughters, Gabriella and Isabella, the name also has meaning as ella, or "her" in Spanish, a reflection of the restaurant's Calle Ocho location.

Plotczyk explains the duo chose Little Havana as a location for its vibrancy. "Calle Ocho, in particular is so exciting right now with independent shops and restaurants popping up everywhere. It is so close to everything yet really stands on its own? as a community. "

Ella's Oyster Bar Opens in Little HavanaEXPAND
Paul McDermott

Aside from lobster rolls and a variety of west and east coast raw oysters and clams, Ella's offerings have a decided nod to its Calle Ocho surrounding. An oyster 'po boy, for instance, is served on Cuban bread with spicy mayo and other toppings. 

“We recommend the oysters Rockefeller ($12), served with uni butter, lime, herbs, and panko.  And if you’re looking to further explore some twists on New England classics, don’t miss the crab croquettas ($12) with Old Bay hollandaise and surf 'n turf frita Cubana ($15) made with lump crabmeat, chorizo, special sauce, and papas,” says Plotczyk.

Ella’s also created alternative options to seafood like roasted bone marrow ($14) , lollipop chicken wings ($11), and roasted whole mushroom ($7) with greens, heirloom tomato, house made queso, and chimichurri.

“We want everyone to feel at home at Ella’s,” says Plotczyk. “Ella’s embodies the character of Miami,” adds Marano.

Ella’s Oyster Bar
1615 SW 8 St., Miami; 786-332-4436; ellasoysterbar.com; Sunday - Thursday 5. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 1 a.m. Lunch coming soon.

Christian Portilla
Christian Portilla is passionate about people and her city. She covers community, culture, and lifestyle in Miami and abroad. Follow her work on roamfreewrites.com.

