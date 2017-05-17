Elia Gourmet Success Continues With Soon-to-Open Market in Wynwood

EXPAND Bacon-wrapped Moroccan dates stuffed with goat cheese, mascarpone and a drizzle of fig glaze. courtesy of Elia Gourmet

Dimitris Harvalis knows almost every island of his native Greece. "We used to visit a different one each holiday," he explains. But that wasn't the true inspiration behind his Mediterranean restaurant, Elia Gourmet. His grandmother, Cornelia, was.

As a young child, Harvalis would watch his grandmother make her dishes. "I used to go to the market with her every day. She'd get everything fresh."

That concept stuck with him and serves as the driving philosophy of his restaurant. When he opened his first location on Biscayne/Brickell, in September 2012, it had no freezer. "There was no need. Everything we make is fresh."

Elia Gourmet moved to a larger location this past March (900 Biscayne Blvd.). Equipped with a larger kitchen, the expanded restaurant now offers dinner. Now, Harvalis plans to open a Wynwood marketplace.

The 3,000 square foot location (to be announced at a later date) opens this summer, offering the popular spreads and phyllo pies which Dimitris makes in-house. Ii will also offer Mediterranean products like Greek olive oil, spices, pastas, cheese and coffee.

“Wynwood is an amazing neighborhood and we’re excited to be a part of it."

Elia Gourmet also offers catering and will soon launch "Fit by Elia", a meal plan service designed for professional athletes or those carefully monitoring their health.

When asked about the namesake of his growing empire, Harvalis explains the choice was easy.

"In Greek, elia means olive tree. I wanted something that would signify the strength that a little place can have. Olive trees grow in the harshest of conditions and last thousands of years. In Greece, the olive tree is a symbol of strength."

courtesy of Elia Gourmet

Popular dishes at Elia include bacon-wrapped Moroccan dates ($10.00) stuffed with goat cheese, mascarpone, and a drizzle of fig glaze, and the Mediterranean platter ($12.00) which comes with hummus, eggplant-based babaganoush, and tzatziki served alongside wedges of warm pita bread.

For dinner, oven-baked salmon spanakorizo ($18.00) crusted with whole grain mustard served with a side of spanakorizo, (brown rice and creamy spinach) is a dish Harvalis is excited about. "We partnered up with Atlantic-Sapphire salmon, based in Denmark. They offer sustainable fish, even recreating the wild living conditions leading to leaner meat and more of a wild salmon flavor."

