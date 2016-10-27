El Churrasco Steakhouse Opens First U.S. Location in Brickell's Four Ambassadors Building

EXPAND Courtesy of El Churrasco

El Churrasco, a South American steakhouse, opened its first U.S. outpost inside the Four Ambassadors Building (801 Brickell Bay Dr.) this past July. With locations in Spain's Tenerife, Las Palmas and Gran Canarias region, the restaurant's stateside location brings a medley of Latin influences fused into one sitting.

Though El Churrasco calls itself an Argentine steakhouse, the restaurant is more of a hodgepodge South American plates. Its steak is imported from La Estancia San Carlos, a popular beef producer in Argentina, which has been in business since 1944. Wine, however, comes from the restaurant's family vineyards in Rioja, Spain; and its coffee — Café Regina — is from Columbia.

The restaurant, which is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, is a lively addition to an otherwise quiet building.

Its menu ($8 to $65) features a selection of steaks, which are grilled on an open flame with charcoal imported from Argentina.

"Using an open grill allows the aroma from the cooking process to be carried throughout the restaurant, involving our guests in a full cooking experience from the minute they order," executive chef Jose Sandoval says. "We take pride in using only the best ingredients."

Besides meat, one of its signature plates is octopus, which can be prepared one of two ways: confited or grilled. Regardless, each comes with a yellow pepper spread, Andinas potatoes, garlic chips, conchita corn, and roasted brussels sprouts. Consider the baked empanadas too, which are baked and filled with veal or humita cheese.

The restaurant features a wine bar with pours made from tempranillo grapes grown in Spain. Guests can try various Café Regina flavors too, made from roasted beans cultivated in Colombian farms.

Food aside, inside El Churrasco, diners can snag panoramic views of the Biscayne Bay as well as Key Biscayne, as the restaurant features unobstructed views of downtown Miami.

