El Camino Opens in Fort Lauderdale With a Bottomless Brunch

El Camino, which offers colorful margaritas like the blood orange pictured here, will welcome its second location to Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, March 25.

One of Delray Beach's most popular eateries peddling tacos and margaritas, El Camino Mezcal & Tequila Bar, will welcome a second establishment to Fort Lauderdale this weekend. It's bringing a new bottomless brunch to the mix, something the Palm Beach County location doesn't currently offer.

The new establishment will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 25, at 817 E. Las Olas Blvd. Nearly three times the size of its sister establishment further north, the 6,000-square-foot space is the product of a more than $3 million redevelopment by Modern Restaurant Group which also operates Delray Beach-based Cut 432 and Park Tavern.

"With the ongoing development of the Las Olas area, we thought El Camino was a perfect fit," Modern Restaurant Group cofounder Brandon Belluscio says. "Our Delray Beach location has become a favorite spot for locals and tourists, and we hope the same will be of our new location."