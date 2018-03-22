El Camino Opens in Fort Lauderdale With a Bottomless Brunch

One of Delray Beach's most popular eateries peddling tacos and margaritas, El Camino Mezcal & Tequila Bar, will welcome a second establishment to Fort Lauderdale this weekend. It's bringing a new bottomless brunch to the mix, something the Palm Beach County location doesn't currently offer.
The new establishment will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 25, at 817 E. Las Olas Blvd. Nearly three times the size of its sister establishment further north, the 6,000-square-foot space is the product of a more than $3 million redevelopment by Modern Restaurant Group which also operates Delray Beach-based Cut 432 and Park Tavern.
"With the ongoing development of the Las Olas area, we thought El Camino was a perfect fit," Modern Restaurant Group cofounder Brandon Belluscio says. "Our Delray Beach location has become a favorite spot for locals and tourists, and we hope the same will be of our new location."
El Camino is best known for its take on Mexican soul food, what amounts to a collection of the cuisine’s usual suspects from tacos and burritos to quesadillas and enchiladas ($8 to $24) — and the necessary made-to-order guacamole. Modern Restaurant Group cofounder and executive chef, Anthony Pizzo, gets most creative with appetizers like smoked octopus with peanut romesco, crispy annatto-spiced potato, and pickled ancho chile ($11); wahoo ceviche piqued with mezcal, ginger, cumber, and serrano pepper ($9); and a chili relleno stuffed with seasonal ingredients ($9).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Delray Beach restaurant currently draws huge crowds for its Taco Tuesday, when guests can order any of the menu’s specialty tacos for $2 all day long. The weekly special will also be available at the Fort Lauderdale location.
The bar program, created by Modern Restaurant Group cofounder Brian Albe, is all about margaritas ($10 to $12). El Camino's libations feature house lime butters and are served in a variety of flavors including watermelon-jalapeño and blood orange, which was a Best of Broward-Palm Beach winner for Best Margarita in 2014.
The restaurant also offers a late-night happy hour, served from midnight to 2 a.m., that offers $2 tacos, $5 margaritas, and half-priced tequila and mezcal. And, come the weekend, the deals continue with that weekend brunch service featuring $10 unlimited mimosas, craft beer, and sangria (with the purchase of an entrée).
El Camino Mezcal & Tequila Bar. 817 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-651-1346; elcaminoftlauderdale.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!