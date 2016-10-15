Eat Globally at These Five Miami Fusion Restaurants

Phuc Yea Courtesy of Phuc Yea

Long considered a gateway to the Caribbean and Latin America, Miami has diverse cultural roots that seep into the way locals eat and drink. In fact, it's easier to find a great pastelito than a slice of apple pie. That's a plus when you're hankering for something more enriching than a turkey club.

Here are five restaurants to try when you're looking to expand your culinary horizons.

Trigo Café Cindy Ferreiro

5. Trigo Café Brings Cuban Food With a Twist to Hialeah

Cuban restaurants in Miami are a dime a docena. In Hialeah, there are even more. Everything is the same — the same pork sandwich, the same rice and beans with plantains. Rarely does a restaurant do a fresh take on the classics. But Trigo Café does just that. And, most important, lo hace bien.

Jamrock Bill Wisser

4. Jamrock Cuisine Cooks Chinese-Jamaican Favorites in Kendall

In Chinese-Jamaican families, the best recipes are kept under lock and key. Everything from how to dry-roast chicken to cooking greens is held close. Nothing is promised to any family member, even one who hopes to become a chef.

French bread Frances Dunbar

3. At Café Bastille, French and Spanish Flavors Mingle Romantically

At Café Bastille in downtown Miami, power couple Eloise Garcia and Christian Jouault serve traditional French and Spanish flavors side-by-side. Though the small space previously catered to those looking for a tasty breakfast or lunch, the redesigned and revamped restaurant now features a tempting dinner menu perfect for a romantic night out.

Phuc Yea returns Laine Doss

2. Phuc Yea Returns to Miami With Viet-Cajun Food in a Night-Market Setting

They say when one door closes, another one opens. That's certainly the case for Aniece Meinhold and Cesar Zapata, the co-owners of Phuc Yea, which opened this past September 1 at 7100 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami's trendy MiMo District.

320 Gastrolounge Courtesy 320 Gastrolounge

1. Latin-Asian-Fusion Eatery 320 Gastrolounge Opens in the Shops at Merrick Park

The Shops at Merrick Park received a tasty addition with the opening of 320 Gastrolounge, a Latin-Asian-fusion eatery with late-night live music programming. The restaurant, tucked inside Coral Gables' outdoor shopping center, describes itself as "from Miami, for Miami," a concept this burgeoning culinary landscape has long needed, according to chef Juan Aguero, who prefers to go by chef John Joseph.

