Duffy's Sports Grill Releases Over-the-Top Summer Hot Dog Menu

Summertime calls for beer and hot dogs. Through September, Duffy's Sports Grill is churning out over-the-top sausages wrapped in bacon, doused in chili and cheese, and even piled high with corn beef.
Created by corporate chef Eric Parker, the restaurant chain's "Dog Days of Summer" menu includes four unique dogs, which are available at all Duffy's locations in South Florida.
Highlights include a cosmic hot dog, which comes wrapped in bacon, flash-fried, and topped with sweet potato mustard and bacon blue cheese coleslaw; a frito variety topped with chili, cheddar jack cheese, onion, and Fritos chips; and a reuben dog layered with corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
There's also a New England-style lobster roll hot dog, which is served on a griddled roll. Items are priced at $8.99 and up. All items, with the exception of the lobster roll, are made on a beef hot dog.
"The reuben dog follows the meat on meat trend that continues to find its way on menus," Parker says. "And for the cosmic dog, I felt a blue cheese- and bacon-infused slaw would complement a sweet potato puree mustard. Plus, it's served on a crispy fried bacon-wrapped hot dog. I truly believe it's something that can't be found anywhere else."
The hot dogs will be available until mid-September, says Parker. After that, he'll release a new seasonal menu coinciding with the start of football.
Duffy's Sports Grill. Various locations; duffysmvp.com.
