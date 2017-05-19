menu

Drink Miami Hostel Returns to the Freehand With a Passport to 30-Plus Cocktail Experiences

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Taste of the Nation, Salty Donut and MDoughW Collab, and Mother's Day


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Drink Miami Hostel Returns to the Freehand With a Passport to 30-Plus Cocktail Experiences

Friday, May 19, 2017 at 11:49 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Drink Miami Hostel returns
Drink Miami Hostel returns
Photo by Paula Echevarria
A A

Last year's Drink Miami Hostel transformed the Freehand's rooms into mini cocktail experiences where guests were entertained and educated by some of the industry's best bartenders and brand managers.

This year, organizers Gabriel Urrutia, Giovanny Gutierrez, and Matt Hirsch will bring Drink Miami Hostel back to the Freehand Saturday, June 24, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Related Stories

Last year's theme of drinking around the world remains, but this year the event has expanded to take up more than 30 of the hotels guest rooms and run four hours so guests can "drink in" all the fun.

"It's the same passport theme, but we're hoping to get all the brands to up their game with new cocktail trends," Guitierrez says. "Every kind of spirit will be represented."

Though details are still in the works, Drink Miami Hostel will offer a beer garden, a build-your-own old-fashioned bar, snacks, and water to stay hydrated.

Of course, the main draw is getting your drink passport stamped in as many of the 30-plus rooms as possible while discovering a different drink and vibe in each one. The passport also includes cocktail recipes so you can re-create your favorites at home.

Tickets to the 21-and-over event cost $40 to $60 and are available at mixstir.com. According to Guitierrez, ticket sales are limited to prevent long lines and make the afternoon enjoyable for everyone.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Freehand Miami
More Info
More Info

2727 Indian Creek Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-531-2727

www.thefreehand.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >