Drink Miami Hostel Returns to the Freehand With a Passport to 30-Plus Cocktail Experiences

Drink Miami Hostel returns Photo by Paula Echevarria

Last year's Drink Miami Hostel transformed the Freehand's rooms into mini cocktail experiences where guests were entertained and educated by some of the industry's best bartenders and brand managers.

This year, organizers Gabriel Urrutia, Giovanny Gutierrez, and Matt Hirsch will bring Drink Miami Hostel back to the Freehand Saturday, June 24, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Last year's theme of drinking around the world remains, but this year the event has expanded to take up more than 30 of the hotels guest rooms and run four hours so guests can "drink in" all the fun.

"It's the same passport theme, but we're hoping to get all the brands to up their game with new cocktail trends," Guitierrez says. "Every kind of spirit will be represented."

Though details are still in the works, Drink Miami Hostel will offer a beer garden, a build-your-own old-fashioned bar, snacks, and water to stay hydrated.

Of course, the main draw is getting your drink passport stamped in as many of the 30-plus rooms as possible while discovering a different drink and vibe in each one. The passport also includes cocktail recipes so you can re-create your favorites at home.

Tickets to the 21-and-over event cost $40 to $60 and are available at mixstir.com. According to Guitierrez, ticket sales are limited to prevent long lines and make the afternoon enjoyable for everyone.

