Drink Miami Hostel Returns to Freehand Miami for a Third Year

If you've ever dreamed of spending a few months backpacking around the world and sipping cocktails as you go, check out Drink Miami Hostel for a world of liquid adventure without leaving Miami Beach.
For the third year in a row, organizers Gabriel Urrutia, Giovanny Gutierrez, and Matt Hirsch will transform the Freehand into a virtual global exercise in drinking, where guests travel from room to room at the Miami Beach hostel with the goal of getting their "passport" stamped as they try spirits from around the world.
This year, the event is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 2, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Freehand Miami. For $60, guests can sip cocktails and spirits while working their way through more than 20 experiences throughout the hostel's rooms and common areas. Josh and Aimet Oberhausen, cofounders of the Miami Hospitality Design Awards, will select the room with the best theme, so expect the various spirits companies to bring their A-game. Last year, rooms were transformed into beach shacks, ski lodges, and an Italian home complete with meatballs simmering on the stove.
Gutierrez says to expect several new events and activations, including a gin-and-tonic party and fashion show sponsored by the clothing company Scotch & Soda.
In addition, designer Martha of Miami will create an official T-shirt for the event, and Veza Sur Brewing Co. will host a beer garden with cocktails by Bar Lab.
Look out for Bacardi's courtyard takeover, where world flair bartending champion Christian Delpech will shake up drinks, as well as a Matador Bar pop-up hosted by Pernod Ricard at 27 Restaurant's second-floor bar.
Miami Drink Hostel will also host a rooftop afterparty at Watr inside the 1 Hotel for the first 100 guests who find coins around the venue during the daytime event.
June 3, take your hangover to B-Fit Biscayne (5080 Biscayne Blvd., Miami) for the Earn Your Booze workout. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., work off the alcohol and then drink St-Germain cocktails and J. Wakefield beer. Tickets to the workout cost $30 and include a free "Earn Your Booze" T-shirt; visit eventbrite.com.
Both events are 21-and-over, and tickets are limited.
Drink Miami Hostel. Saturday, June 2, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727. Tickets cost $60 via gettieapp.com.
