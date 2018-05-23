Drink Miami Hostel Returns to Freehand Miami for a Third Year

If you've ever dreamed of spending a few months backpacking around the world and sipping cocktails as you go, check out Drink Miami Hostel for a world of liquid adventure without leaving Miami Beach.

For the third year in a row, organizers Gabriel Urrutia, Giovanny Gutierrez, and Matt Hirsch will transform the Freehand into a virtual global exercise in drinking, where guests travel from room to room at the Miami Beach hostel with the goal of getting their "passport" stamped as they try spirits from around the world.

This year, the event is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 2, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Freehand Miami. For $60, guests can sip cocktails and spirits while working their way through more than 20 experiences throughout the hostel's rooms and common areas. Josh and Aimet Oberhausen, cofounders of the Miami Hospitality Design Awards, will select the room with the best theme, so expect the various spirits companies to bring their A-game. Last year, rooms were transformed into beach shacks, ski lodges, and an Italian home complete with meatballs simmering on the stove.