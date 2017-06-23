menu

Facebook Live: Cocktail Demos From Drink Miami Hostel at the Freehand Tomorrow

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Father's Day 2017 Edition


Facebook Live: Cocktail Demos From Drink Miami Hostel at the Freehand Tomorrow

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 1:08 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Drink Miami Hostel returns
Photo by Paula Echevarria
Drink Miami Hostel returns to the Freehand tomorrow, transforming it into a world of cocktails.

More than 30 rooms at the fashionable hotel/hostel will turn into individual drink experiences, with Miami's best bartenders and brand managers shaking up cocktails and educating guests about spirits. Organizers Gabriel Urrutia, Giovanny Gutierrez, and Matt Hirsch have added a beer garden and make-your-own old-fashioned bar to the mix.

The event takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. and costs $40 to $60. A limited number of tickets are available at mixstir.com.

New Times will Facebook Live three unique cocktail demonstrations tomorrow:

  • At 1:30 p.m., Marita Leonard will serve an Aperol spritz, the perfect brunch alternative to a mimosa.
  • At 2 p.m., New Times will hang out at the Chill AF Beer Garden to try the new Kombrewcha, a naturally spirited sparkling tea made from fermented tea and organic cane sugar.
  • At 2:30, Jenn Kalil will mix a special Welcome to Miami cocktail, featuring Fords gin.

Visit facebook.com/miaminewtimes to join in on the fun.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
The Freehand Miami
More Info
More Info

2727 Indian Creek Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-531-2727

www.thefreehand.com

