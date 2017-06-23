Facebook Live: Cocktail Demos From Drink Miami Hostel at the Freehand Tomorrow

Drink Miami Hostel returns Photo by Paula Echevarria

Drink Miami Hostel returns to the Freehand tomorrow, transforming it into a world of cocktails.

More than 30 rooms at the fashionable hotel/hostel will turn into individual drink experiences, with Miami's best bartenders and brand managers shaking up cocktails and educating guests about spirits. Organizers Gabriel Urrutia, Giovanny Gutierrez, and Matt Hirsch have added a beer garden and make-your-own old-fashioned bar to the mix.

The event takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. and costs $40 to $60. A limited number of tickets are available at mixstir.com.

New Times will Facebook Live three unique cocktail demonstrations tomorrow:



At 1:30 p.m., Marita Leonard will serve an Aperol spritz, the perfect brunch alternative to a mimosa.

At 2 p.m., New Times will hang out at the Chill AF Beer Garden to try the new Kombrewcha, a naturally spirited sparkling tea made from fermented tea and organic cane sugar.

At 2:30, Jenn Kalil will mix a special Welcome to Miami cocktail, featuring Fords gin.



Visit facebook.com/miaminewtimes to join in on the fun.

