Dr Smood Opens in Sunset Harbor This Month

In the next couple of weeks, Miami Beach will gain yet another juice-centric, healthy-fast-food spot. Dr Smood is slated to open in South Beach's Sunset Harbour before the end of June, joining eateries such as NaiYaRa, Jugofresh, and Dirt, which is also set to debut this summer.

"We’ve been waiting a long time to get our Sunset Harbour location finalized," partner Kasper Kriby says. "Finally, it's happening."

The new location marks the concept's fifth opening in the past two years, along with outposts that have launched in New York City. Other Miami-Dade locations include Wynwood, South Miami, Aventura Mall, and Brickell City Centre.

"All the stores are identical," he says. "The plan we've had from the start was to sign five leases in Miami and five in New York. All of the stores are the same format in terms of size, design, and menus."

The brand's name, Dr Smood, stems from the words "smart" and "food," and the company's slogan is similar: "Smart food for a good mood." Every item at Dr Smood is color-coded based on six alleged health benefits, including immunity, energy, general health, beauty, detox, and power.

At Dr Smood cafés, including the upcoming Sunset Harbour space, order at the counter or pick up a cold-pressed juice or a prepared salad from the fridge. Made-to-order items include salads, sandwiches, and small meals with ingredients such as turkey, prosciutto, and tuna. Breakfast items, like raw oats with various toppings and a fruit coulis, are available all day. Coffee- and espresso-based drinks are available with nondairy "mylk" options because the chain eschews dairy products.

"People really have an interest in eating healthy and drinking a smoothie or a shake," he says. "We know that there are other places to get something similar, but we try to offer a little bit of everything, like sandwiches, coffee, cheese, and sweets."

Kriby says he's open to expanding the concept further.

"We want to be everywhere and where people want us to be," he says. "We don’t have anything signed yet, but there's definitely discussions on how to attack the Miami market going forward."

He estimates the Sunset Harbour spot will be open within the next two weeks. Hours will be Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit drsmood.com.

