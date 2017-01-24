Download Shake Shack's New App and Get a Free ShackBurger

Shake Shack app Courtesy of Shake Shack

Burgers might be the most democratic of meals. Just about everyone likes them, and there's a burger for every taste at every price point. From veggie burgers and $1 sliders to expensive affairs topped with foie gras, the hamburger is America's favorite sandwich. And one of Miami's favorite burgers is none other than Shake Shack's ShackBurger.

Now restaurateur Danny Meyer's fast-casual chain has launched its Shack App. The app, available for iOS download (an Android version is in the works), allows fans to find their nearest Shack Shack and order online.

Miami-based Burger King is testing an ordering app that could eliminate the need to check out at a register, and Starbucks' app has been allowing customers to order through their phones for quite some time, but Shack Shack's app is big news for fans of the restaurant's hormone-free burgers and shakes.

The Shake App allows you to customize your sandwich, so if you don't want pickles or would like extra Shack Sauce, it's yours at the touch of a button.

It also features a food allergy tracker. Just let the app know you're allergic to, say, tree nuts or wheat, and you'll be warned if your order contains any of your allergens. You can also store a credit card number to make ordering easier.

You'll also find out about events, promos, and seasonal items. The app even let's you spy on the original Madison Square Park location in New York City through the Shack Cam feature.

In a statement, Shack Shack CEO Randy Garutti said, "The Shack App brings a whole new way to experience Shake Shack for our guests — meeting them where they are, when they want, on their terms."

Best of all, you can get a free ShackBurger. Just download the app, create an account, and use promo code "shackappy" at checkout by Tuesday, February 28, for your freebie. The offer is good at any U.S. Shake Shack (except those at airports, stadiums, and ballparks).

