Dough Miami Delivers Edible Cookie Dough to Westchester, Sweetwater, and Kendall

Happy Birthday Dough You: Edible cookie dough with rainbow sprinkles, white and semisweet chocolate chips, and vanilla icing. Photo via Dough Miami

Edible cookie dough, the latest dessert trend to hit the 305, is here. Dough Miami, a family-owned sweets company, makes 100 percent safe-to-eat raw cookie dough garnished with sugary toppings such as rainbow sprinkles and chocolate chips.

Based in Westchester, Miami-Dade's first business to specialize in the dessert is run by a sister-brother duo and their spouses. The four — Melissa Cardoza and her husband Jonathan Cardoza, and Cardoza's brother Tiago Montemor and his wife Alyssa — spend Monday through Friday at their day jobs and reserve Thursday through Sunday nights for whipping up pounds of dough and fulfilling dozens of delivers across Westchester, Sweetwater, and Kendall.

"None of us had any experience," Cardoza says. "I work in a bank, and my brother owns a leather company. But all of us have always loved cookie dough."

In November 2016, Montemor and his wife visited New York and tried the popular shop DO in Greenwich Village. On the flight back, the two searched for a similar place in Miami but found nothing. A few weeks later, Montemor bought a mixer. By February 2017, the four officially launched Dough Miami with a website and local delivery.

"We have a base recipe that we use in all of our cookie dough flavors that my brother came up with," Cardoza says. "Whenever we think of a recipe, we take that base and alter it. A lot of it is trial-and-error."

EXPAND Nutella-flavored edible cookie dough Photo via Dough Miami

Flavors range from original dough mixed with chocolate chips to Happy Birthday Dough You, a blend of rainbow sprinkles, white and semisweet chocolate chips, and vanilla icing; Dulce Dough Leche, which infuses dulce de leche into the base; and It's Peanut Butter Dough Time, topped with peanut butter cups. Each order is served in a medium-size cup ($6 to $10).

Depending upon the week, Dough Miami offers limited-edition collaborations such as a Knaus Berry Farm flavor ($10), which marries cinnamon cookie dough with a full-size Knaus cinnamon roll.

Unlike store-bought cookie dough, Dough Miami's base is made without eggs and with heat-treated flour that eliminates bacteria that contribute to sickness.

Since Dough Miami's debut, other Miami-based dessert spots, including Wynwood Parlor and Sweetness Bake Shop, have unveiled their own iterations of safe-to-eat raw cookie dough.

"We're a little family who are just trying to get our product out there," Cardoza says. "We're trying to do the best we can and give our customers the best product and the most inventive flavors."

Dough Miami plans to open a storefront by this summer. The partners are also in talks with a few restaurants to carry their treats, meaning scoops of Dough Miami could be available to sweets lovers outside of Westchester, Sweetwater, and Kendall.

"We only have two drivers," Cardoza says. "Even though this took off so fast, we're still small. Sometimes we have people take Ubers from different parts of Miami to meet one of our drivers within our delivery range. We hope to deliver across Miami as soon as possible."

For more information, visit doughmia.com. Deliveries are available Thursday through Sunday from 8 p.m. to midnight.

