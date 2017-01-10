Dos Croquetas Delivers Handcrafted Croquetas to Your Door

Dos Croquetas is Miami's first croqueta delivery business. Photo courtesy of Dos Croquetas

Growing up in Miami there are some things you hear often. For Alec Fernandez, it's fellow Cubans standing at the local bakery or grocery lunch counter shouting "dos croquettes."

"I would hear it so often, everywhere I go, it got me thinking," said Fernandez. "Miami doesn't have anyone making non-traditional croquetas, so I would. My plan was to take the croqueta to the next level."

In October, Fernandez made good on his promise by launching Dos Croquetas, a Miami-based croqueta delivery company. After partnering with his catering chef aunt, Victoria Carballo, the duo have developed their own take on handcrafted croquetas.

For Fernandez, 24, the perfect croqueta is a precise ratio of size, breadcrumb crust, and filling. That means each of his Dos Croquetas are handcrafted in small batches, a six- to seven-hour process from prepping, cooking, and cooling the filling to rolling and frying. Everything is homemade, from the breadcrumbs to each of six dipping sauces.

The Mexican Street Corn croqueta. Photo courtesy of Dos Croquetas

"These traditional, handheld, fast-food-style croquetas are the perfect vehicle for endless flavor pairings," said Fernandez. "When you go to any traditional Cuban bakery you'll only get standard chicken, cheese, or beef without any sauce. We thought we could do better."

Sold $2.25 apiece via an online store, each croqueta is fried up fresh and packed in a bakery-style box (specifically designed to preserve the crispiness of fried foods, because no one likes a soggy croqueta) and delivered straight to your door day or night.

Currently, the Dos Croquetas menu offers several creative riffs on the traditional Latin snack with everything from Mexican street corn (char-grilled seasoned corn and cotija cheese served with a chili-lime crema) to the Angus cheddar burger (ground beef, sharp cheddar, and Yukon Gold potato served with a secret tangy burger sauce). A traditional ham is also available.

Limited edition croquetas will make regular appearances on the online menu as the duo test out new flavor combinations, says Fernandez, and currently include the Buffalo crack chicken — grilled chicken breast and Monterrey Jack cheese tossed in a cream cheese Buffalo sauce and served with a homemade ranch dressing.

Dos Croquetas founders Alec Fernandez (left) and Victoria Carballo. Photo courtesy of Dos Croquetas

Dos Croqueta also sells a growing number of two-bite desserts like the guava and Nutella dulce de leche cheesecake bites made with a Maria cookie crust ($2 each).

Dos Croquetas' delivery area currently extends from Coral Gables and Kendall to South Miami and Doral, but don't worry if you're located outside that perimeter: the business is looking to expand to a commercial kitchen in Doral where customers can choose to place their orders for pick-up.

The three-month-old, family-run business was also recently invited to attend the 2017 South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Croquetas & Champagne event on Saturday, February 25. French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will host the croqueta celebration where an elite group of chefs will present their own take on the croqueta, all of it paired with Champagne Henriot.

Dos Croquetas delivers Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Tuesday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. There is a minimum delivery of six croquetas. The service is closed Mondays. A $3-$5 delivery charge (according to location) is added to all orders. Order at doscroquetas.com or call 305-912-3672.

