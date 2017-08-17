DoorDash Launches $5 Restaurant Week Special

Food service app DoorDash is debuting a delivery-only restaurant week. Monday, August 21, through Friday, August 25, participating restaurants will offer exclusive deals on the company's app and website.

A peek at the app's specials reveals Spring Chicken's Yardbird sandwich, a crispy chicken thigh topped with house pickles and Southern sauce on a toasted potato bun; Green Berry's organic açaí bowl, made with bananas, strawberries, honey, granola, and chia seeds; and a selection of deli meat sandwiches from Firehouse, Pink Sub, and Subrageous.

Other participating restaurants include Burrito San, Graziano's, Honeybee Doughnuts, and Choices Cafe.

All restaurant-week specials are $5 each with the promo code TasteMIA, which also waives delivery charges.

Users can download the DoorDash app and click the "#DoorDashTastes Miami" banner to view nearby participating eateries. The restaurant-week deals end Sunday, August 28.

Unrelated to restaurant week, Baskin-Robbins recently partnered with DoorDash. The ice-cream company's ten stores across Miami-Dade are now available for delivery, making Baskin-Robbins' frozen treats accessible via a food service app for the first time.

Launched in 2013, DoorDash, a California-based service, operates in more than 250 cities in the United States and Canada and has delivered upward of ten million orders.

This past February, the app launched in Miami, attracting users through restaurant partnerships with Doraku, Novecento, and Harry’s Pizzeria, as well as Meat Market, which never offered delivery until DoorDash came along.

In April, the app expanded its reach to northern Miami-Dade by servicing neighborhoods such as midtown Miami, Little Haiti, and North Beach, as well as Broward cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Sunrise, Plantation, and Davie. It also acquired new restaurants, including the Cheesecake Factory, California Pizza Kitchen, and New York Grilled Cheese, along with local eateries such as Ms. Cheezious, Poke Che, and Crust.

Visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS. The app fulfills all orders in less than an hour from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

