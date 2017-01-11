Donuts! Returns to Wynwood in March, Tickets on Sale Now

Mojo Donuts will return to Donuts! festival in March. Photo by CandaceWest.com

Doughnuts proved to be one of Miami's strongest food trends in 2016.

Last year saw quite a few openings, including the Salty Donut, Honeybee, and Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken, as well as the revival of Velvet Creme.

It also saw the launch of Donuts!, a festival where hundreds gathered at the Wynwood Yard for coffee, booze, and dozens of variations on the classic doughnut. (Think guava and cheese, Kentucky bourbon bacon, and a vegan treat made with shredded coconut meat.)

In 2017, Donuts!, presented by Vine Communications, will return March 30. Instead of taking place at the Wynwood Yard, the second-annual fest will happen at MAPS Backlot (342 NW 24th St., Miami), a 10,500-square-foot outdoor event space.

"We’ll be able to accommodate more people and provide an even better backdrop to showcase all of the delicious doughnuts that are available in our hometown," Vine Communications' Alyssa Perez says.

Like last year, expect samplings from shops spanning Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. So far, YoNutz, Crave Clean, and Circus Eats have been confirmed to supply treats. Ten to 12 shops are expected on festival day.

To wash down your inevitable sugar overload, there will be beer samplings from Concrete Beach Brewery, as well as nonalcoholic beverages such as water from Voss.

"In addition to having and being able to sample all of the best doughnuts in South Florida in one place," Perez says, "we’ll have a food truck garden, graffiti artists, a photo booth, and other fun doughnut-themed games and activities too."

Last year's event sold out quickly. It attracted 650 attendees and more than 14,000 doughnuts. Perez plans to top that number, though by how much has yet to be determined.

This year, a portion of all ticket proceeds will benefit the United Way of Miami-Dade. Tickets will not be sold at the gate; they cost $35 to $65 via ticketfly.com. Perez warns they are likely to sell out again, so act fast.

For doughnut purveyors interested in participating, email donutsfest@vinecommunicationsinc.com.

