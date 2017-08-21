Oceans 234 Launches Food Vlog Called Don't Fork It Up

Even though she is a savvy entrepreneur, Danielle Rosse, the force behind Oceans 234, knows how to have fun. "I like the saying, 'Don't take yourself too seriously,'" Rosse says. She explains her playful philosophy was the driving force behind the creation of the restaurant's new, tongue-in-cheek informational videos, which are called "Don't Fork It Up."

Rosse, who began working at the Deerfield Beach eatery in 2001, purchased the restaurant in 2013 and dove into a $1.8 million renovation in 2015, transforming Oceans 234 from a sleepy diner into an alluring dining destination. Still, she understands that success requires, not only superb food and service, but creativity and out-of-the-box thinking as well.

"Social posts or PR stories always feel very narcissistic... I just wanted to come up with something that was exciting, still had relevance to what we do, and had a personality."

Enter Don't Fork It Up, a series of posts uploaded to the restaurant's YouTube channel. The videos are about a minute long and tackle common misunderstandings on dining and drinking etiquette, such as the proper way to eat mussels or order and slice a steak. Rosse chose her staff to serve as the talent in the videos with hopes of passing on her mantra to not take oneself too seriously. She also figured having the faces of the restaurant in the videos would deepen the connection with her clientele.