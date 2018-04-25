Donna Mare and Bungalow by the Sea to Open at the Historic Cadillac Hotel

Miami Beach's love affair with rosé is about to reach a higher level. Bungalow by the Sea is set to open with what is said to be the largest rosé selection on the Beach.
Bungalow by the Sea is one of two spots debuting this summer at the redesigned Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Mid-Beach. The other concept, Donna Mare, is an Italian trattoria with a menu of traditional Italian fare, seafood, and Neapolitan pizzas.
Bungalow by the Sea's main attraction will likely be its large selection of rosé, including rosé flights and granitas. The lounge will also offer morning juices, coffee drinks, and house-made pastries. In the afternoon, the menu will offer light dishes meant to be enjoyed al fresco. A raw bar will feature oysters, clams, lobster, shrimp, and ceviche and a wood-fired oven will churn out pizzas. The lounge will also host a daily happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. with barbecues, spritzers, and live entertainment. Prices and a full menu are not yet available.
Chef Manuel Mattei will oversee Donna Mare. Mattei brings specialties from his home in Italy's Lombardy region. The chef is looking forward to bringing a bit of his European roots to Miami Beach, saying, “Growing up in Italy, there was no greater joy than cooking in the kitchen alongside my mamma, and now I am excited to bring her influence to Miami Beach. Just as in Italy, we will be utilizing the freshest fish and ingredients available each day.”
Menu items will include locally caught fish, hearty pastas made from scratch, and Neapolitan pizzas. Finish the meal with some house-made limoncello. The restaurant will also offer a European-inspired breakfast menu with muesli, charcuterie, hard and soft cheeses, and fruit bowls.
The 70-year-old, 357-room Cadillac has been renovated to highlight its original art deco charm. Though there isn't a formal opening date, reservations are available starting June 7.
Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club. 3925 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305- 538-3373; cadillachotelmiamibeach.com. Opening summer 2018.
