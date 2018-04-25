Donna Mare and Bungalow by the Sea to Open at the Historic Cadillac Hotel

Miami Beach's love affair with rosé is about to reach a higher level. Bungalow by the Sea is set to open with what is said to be the largest rosé selection on the Beach.

Bungalow by the Sea is one of two spots debuting this summer at the redesigned Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Mid-Beach. The other concept, Donna Mare, is an Italian trattoria with a menu of traditional Italian fare, seafood, and Neapolitan pizzas.

Bungalow by the Sea's main attraction will likely be its large selection of rosé, including rosé flights and granitas. The lounge will also offer morning juices, coffee drinks, and house-made pastries. In the afternoon, the menu will offer light dishes meant to be enjoyed al fresco. A raw bar will feature oysters, clams, lobster, shrimp, and ceviche and a wood-fired oven will churn out pizzas. The lounge will also host a daily happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. with barbecues, spritzers, and live entertainment. Prices and a full menu are not yet available.