Don Deo Brewing Company Opens in Edgewater

Don Deo Brewing Company is Edgewater's new place for beer and bites.

The brewpub, which quietly opened in December in the former Bin No. 18 space, is run by Eloy Verardi and his family. Born and raised in Venezuela, Verardi got into beer while attending college in Colombia. He began brewing at home and has translated that hobby into a business with Don Deo.

Named after Verardi's grandfather, Deogracia, Don Deo will eventually produce its own beer after the proper permits are secured. The nanobrewery will offer signature recipes such as a honey oak wheat ale fermented with oak chips; the La Verona porter, containing chocolate, coffee, and pistachio notes; and a hoppy, citrusy IPA.