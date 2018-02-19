Don Deo Brewing Company Opens in Edgewater

Don Deo Brewing Company is Edgewater's new place for beer and bites.
The brewpub, which quietly opened in December in the former Bin No. 18 space, is run by Eloy Verardi and his family. Born and raised in Venezuela, Verardi got into beer while attending college in Colombia. He began brewing at home and has translated that hobby into a business with Don Deo.
Named after Verardi's grandfather, Deogracia, Don Deo will eventually produce its own beer after the proper permits are secured. The nanobrewery will offer signature recipes such as a honey oak wheat ale fermented with oak chips; the La Verona porter, containing chocolate, coffee, and pistachio notes; and a hoppy, citrusy IPA.
In the meantime, the brewpub offers 20 beers on tap and a selection of cans and bottles that can be consumed at the pub or taken to-go. Local breweries represented include Wynwood Brewing and MIA Beer Co., and most beers cost $7 to $10. In addition, a selection of wines, prosecco, champagne, and ciders is available. Wines start at $6 per glass.
Don Deo also offers a full food menu featuring Argentine-influenced dishes by chef Gabriel Salguero. The former Bin No. 18 chef grills items such as Angus beer or lamb sliders with yuca fries ($15) and a chimichurri steak sandwich ($10).
The brewpub also offers happy-hour deals such as $6 glasses of prosecco Monday through Friday until 7 p.m. and half-priced prosecco Tuesday. On Monday and Thursday, artisan cheese and charcuterie boards are half-priced, and on Saturday until 7 p.m. and all day Sunday, mix and match five bottles or cans of beer for $25.
To Verandi and his family, Don Deo is more than a brewpub — it's the American dream. He and his family own and operate the beer-centric restaurant after having come to this country to immerse themselves in the culture of Miami and, ultimately, live a better life. Asked about advice to similar entrepreneurs who want to open shop in a new country, Verandi simply says, "Perseverance is always your best option."
Don Deo Brewing Company. 275 NE 18th St., Miami; 305-998-8512; facebook.com/dondeobrewingco. Monday 4:30 to 10:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 3 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 3 to 1 a.m., Sunday noon to 7 p.m.
