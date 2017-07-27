Thirstie Will Deliver Chilled Dom Pérignon to Your Door in One Hour

Courtesy of Dom Pérignon

From Dunkin' Donuts to freshly baked goods, groceries, and late-night cheeseburgers, just about anything food-related can be delivered to your doorstep. And now South Floridians can add one more item to their virtual grocery lists: chilled champagne.

As of this month, vintage champagne brand Dom Pérignon is available for delivery through Thirstie, an on-demand alcohol delivery service. The two partnered to create an exclusive website that delivers only Dom Pérignon's Vintage 2006 or P2 1998 varieties. Each bottle averages about $200 with tax and delivery. This service is a pilot program in only New York and South Florida.

The service requires customers to choose a desired bottle at domperignon.com, enter a delivery address and payment method, and await their bubbly. Each bottle arrives chilled and ready to drink, and all orders are fulfilled within an hour. Upon delivery, a valid over-21 ID must be presented.

Orders are fulfilled by a licensed retailer on the Thirstie network, which is an independent company not affiliated with Dom Pérignon. It's important to note that deliveries are available only when licensed retailers are open. If a customer places an order when the nearest retailer is closed, the service will indicate delivery is not available in the area. It is best to place an order during regular business hours, opposed to attempting in the later evening.

As of now, Miami-Dade's delivery territories are Doral, University Park, Westchester, the Redland, Homestead, Florida City, and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Broward areas are Parkland, Heron Bay, and Weston. The service also delivers to North Key Largo.

The Thirstie app is available for iOS and Android devices. For more information, visit domperignon.com.

