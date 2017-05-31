menu

Dizengoff and Federal Donuts Will Make Wynwood the Capital of Affordable, Artisan Food

National Food Distributors Are Gobbling Up Florida Purveyors


Dizengoff and Federal Donuts Will Make Wynwood the Capital of Affordable, Artisan Food

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 1:19 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Dizengoff's hummus is coming to Miami.
Dizengoff's hummus is coming to Miami.
Courtesy Dizengoff
Back in September 2016, New Times' Zachary Fagenson visited Philadelphia and was enamored with Dizengoff, James Beard winner Michael Solomonov's hummus restaurant.

The Philly-based chef has already announced that his award winning Federal Donuts was opening in Wynwood, but Fagenson lamented the fact that Dizengoff would not be a sister to the fried chicken and doughnut restaurant.

Whether fate, the culinary gods, or Solomonov himself heard Fagenson's plea remains to be seen, but Dizengoff is coming to Miami.

Both restaurants are set to open this summer in Wynwood on the same block (250 NW 24 St.), according to Danielle Mulholland, director of communications for the establishment's parent, CookNSolo.

Dizengoff, named after a major street in Tel Aviv, is based on the country's beloved hummuserias, serving a simple menu of hummus offered with a topping of the day like ground lamb with pistachio or matbucha, a roasted tomato salad, topped with a hardboiled egg. And, since the base hummus is meatless, the base meal is a solid choice for Miami vegans. Though the Miami menu hasn't been finalized, prices in Philadelphia are around $11-12 for a plate.

Each dish is served with housemade pita freshly baked on demand and Israeli pickles.  In Philadelphia, you might even catch Solomonov working the oven. Dizengoff partner, Steven Cook, says the idea to open Dizengoff was an easy one. "We love Miami. It's really the Tel Aviv of America and Dizengoff is a concept named for, and inspored by, Tel Aviv. Why wouldn't we do Dizengoff in Miami?"

Michael Solomonov's fried fantasyland, Federal Donuts, is coming to Wynwood.
Michael Solomonov's fried fantasyland, Federal Donuts, is coming to Wynwood.
Photo by Michael Perisco

The opening of Federal Donuts comes as no surprise to Miami, with CookNSolo announcing the expansion to Miami in June 2016. The restaurant, with several locations in Philadelphia and one in East Nashville, starts the morning serving hot and fresh doughnuts. Then, at 11 a.m., Korean-style fried chicken is added to the menu.

Once again, the theme of the restaurant is to focus on a few menu items and do them correctly.

When Federal Donuts and Dizengoff open in Wynwood, they will join Zak the Baker, Dr. Smood, Coyo Taco, Salty Donut, Miam Cafe, Ono Poke, Panther Coffee, Jugofresh, Serendipity, the Wynwood Yard, Cake, and others to make Wynwood the Miami capital of restaurants serving elevated food at affordable prices.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
