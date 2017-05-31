menu

Dizengoff and Federal Donuts Will Make Wynwood the Capital of Affordable Artisan Food

National Food Distributors Are Gobbling Up Florida Purveyors


Dizengoff and Federal Donuts Will Make Wynwood the Capital of Affordable Artisan Food

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 1:19 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Dizengoff's hummus is coming to Miami.
In September 2016, New Times food critic Zachary Fagenson visited Philadelphia and was enamored with Dizengoff, James Beard winner Michael Solomonov's hummus restaurant.

The Philly-based chef had already announced his award-winning Federal Donuts would open in Wynwood, but Fagenson lamented the fact that Dizengoff would not be a sister to the fried-chicken-and-doughnut eatery.

Whether fate, the culinary gods, or Solomonov himself heard Fagenson's plea remains unknown, but Dizengoff is coming to Miami.

Both restaurants are set to open this summer in Wynwood on the same block (250 NW 24th St., Miami), according to Danielle Mulholland, director of communications for CookNSolo Restaurants.

Dizengoff, named after a major street in Tel Aviv, is inspired by Israel's beloved "hummuserias," offering a simple menu of hummus served with a topping of the day, such as matbucha — a roasted tomato salad topped with a hardboiled egg — or ground lamb with pistachios. And because the base hummus is meatless, it's a solid choice for vegans and vegetarians. Though the Miami menu hasn't been finalized yet, prices in Philadelphia hover around $11 to $12 per plate.

Each dish is served with Israeli pickles and house-made pita freshly baked on demand. In Philadelphia, you might even catch Solomonov working the oven. Dizengoff partner Steven Cook says the decision to take the concept to the Magic City was easy. "We love Miami. It's really the Tel Aviv of America, and Dizengoff is a concept named for and inspired by Tel Aviv. Why wouldn't we do Dizengoff in Miami?"

The opening of Federal Donuts in Miami was announced by CookNSolo in June 2016. The eatery, with several locations in Philadelphia and one in east Nashville, begins the morning serving hot and fresh doughnuts. At 11 a.m., Korean-style fried chicken is added to the menu. As with Dizengoff, the theme is to specialize in a few items and do them well.

When Federal Donuts and Dizengoff open in Wynwood this summer, they will join Zak the Baker, Dr Smood, Coyo Taco, Salty Donut, Miam Café, Ono Poke, Panther Coffee, Jugofresh, Serendipity, the Wynwood Yard, Cake, and others to make Wynwood the Miami capital of restaurants serving elevated food at affordable prices.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
