Diner en Blanc, Miami's Most Exclusive DIY Dinner Party, Returns in March

EXPAND Last year's event took place in the Design District's Palm Court. Courtesy of Dîner en Blanc

Dîner en Blanc, an annual chic all-white dinner party, returns March 11, marrying Parisian tradition with Miami style for a sophisticated alfresco evening.

As usual, there are no hints about the location of the event. Organizers and volunteers will be informed of the venue a few hours beforehand, and guests won't know until they arrive via transportation provided by Dîner en Blanc.

What we do know is the dinner will not happen at SoundScape Park in South Beach or Palm Court in the Design District because the 2014 and 2015 editions were hosted there. Aside from the location, this year's Dîner en Blanc will be identical to last year's.

With more than 8,000 hopeful participants on the 2017 waiting list, snagging a ticket to what some consider the most exclusive evening event in Miami isn't easy.

Registration works in three phases, with phase one for members who have attended a previous dinner; phase two for new members referred by someone in phase one; and phase three for nonmembers who signed up via the online waiting list. The number of guests who will make it off of this year's waiting list is unclear, but the exact tally is based on phase-one and phase-two guests who have already RSVP'ed.

And guests registered for any Dîner en Blanc are expected to attend, rain or shine.

EXPAND Guests sit opposite each other at tables they bring themselves, along with chairs, linens, dinnerware, and food. Courtesy of Dîner en Blanc

The effort you'll need to secure your spot doesn't end there. The catch to all Dîner en Blanc events is that guests must supply a table, chairs, white tablecloth, white dinnerware, and gourmet food, as well as pay a $35 admission fee. Catered picnic baskets are available for an additional price. An all-white dress code is strictly enforced.

Despite rigid regulations, Dîner en Blanc is as popular as ever. With its waiting list at an all-time high, the event is expected to draw more than 2,500 guests this year.

The pop-up dinner party, which launched in Paris more than 25 years ago, takes place in outdoor public spaces in 60 cities around the globe. In 2014, Miami became the 14th American city to host the all-white affair.

To register, visit miami.dinerenblanc.com.

