Dine Out Wynwood is Tonight With Deals and Freebies at Local Restaurants and Shops

The Wynwood Yard Photo by Masson Liang

Just over a week ago, Florida Governor Rick Scott possibly issued the only statement that gained him any good feelings with Miami residents: Wynwood is Zika-free!

To celebrate, the Wynwood BID planned a Dine Out Wynwood day where Wynwood businesses would thank Miamians who stuck by them by offering an evening of deals and freebies!

Well, Dine Out Wynwood is today, with the Wynwood BID rounding up nearly every Wynwood restaurant, bar, and shop to participate. In total, over two dozen Wynwood establishments are taking part.

Dine Out Wynwood also coincides with the Sam Adams Octoberfest at Sam Adams Castle at Mana Wynwood, bringing a much needed boost to Miami's most artistic community. In addition to these deals, look out for street vendors, artists, and galleries staying open late. And don't forget to take lots of selfies, posting with hashtag #DineOutWynwood so the world can know Wynwood is back!

billwisserphoto.com

Bar Alter at Alter

Half-priced house liquor, wine, beer, and featured cocktails, including Alter's new earth punch.

Beaker & Gray

Enjoy a specially created dish of peach BBQ wings, paired with a cocktail, for $15.

Bonobos

Enjoy a 20 percent discount for new Bonobos customers. Hours are also extended until 7 p.m. tonight.

Boxelder

Happy hour is extended until 10 p.m. tonight with 20 percent off all drafts.

Cafeina

Enjoy $5 beers, house wines, well cocktails and select tapas at the Wynwood Piano Bar from 5 - 8 p.m. From 10 p.m. - midnight, indulge in $5 Corona and shot of tequila while you listen to DJ Garcia in the main lounge and Video DJ Alex in the garden.

Concrete Beach Brewery

For $10 get a beer and a full beach buddy (a plastic growler). Take the growler home with you.

Coyo Taco

Chef Scott Linquist will do a cooking demo on the patio on guacamole making at 7 p.m.. Plans also call for a three-course taco menu for $10 with a first course of guacamole, a second course of tacos, and a paleta for dessert. In addition, if you are a government employee (with ID) you'll get a 15 percent discount.

Frangipani

Frangipani will be offering 25% off all dining accessories and tabletop items such as plates, placemats and napkins, glasses, and serving pieces on Friday. In addition, the shop will stay open until 9 p.m.

GKB Wynwood

Well drinks are two for one at the bar.There will also be a live performance by Rita Valenti, hosted by Masha Clap & Dhyana Love.

Gramps Bar

Gramps will offer $10 PBR, Jack Honey, and a slice of Pizza Tropical from 4 - 7 p.m. In addition, Fat Tire and Magic Hat beer, Moscow mules are half off from 4 - 7 p.m. The Florida Special cocktail is $7 all night.

Iniva Boutique at Wynwood Block

This boutique will be offering 15% off on all items in the store all day.

Italia Independent

20 percent discount for all customers who mention #DineOutWynwood Day.

Joey’s Italian Café

A selection of four the restaurant’s Happy Hour bites are $12, available all day during the #DineOutWywnood promotion. Toast to the weekend with a choice of red, white or sparking sangria for $7.

Coming soon: The Spillover Courtesy of Kush

Kush

Avery Brewing tap takeover at 7 p.m.with special rare releases including Rumpkin, Pumpkin, Kaiser, and Rasberry Sour, as well as Avery classics White Rascal and IPA.

The Lunchbox Cuisine

$4 draft beers and $6 wine by the glass with any purchase.

L’appartement Store

The shop will offer a selection of hot and cold Kusmi Tea for tasting and 30 percent off Kusmi Tea purchased.

Made in Italy Gourmet

The authentic Italian market & restaurant will offer a four-course wine dinner for $56 per person. The special dinner menu includes grissini rustici with prosciutto di parma and olives with prosecco I Castelli Love Story; mozzarella di bufala with sliced Kumato tomatoes and basil with chardonnay Vite Colte; short rib ravioli in a creamy mushroom sauce topped with truffle oil with chianti classico Cafaggio; and a panna cotta with moscato d'Asti Veglio.

R House

R House will be serving complimentary samples of its new cocktail, the Antidote (Rum Haven premium coconut rum, pineapple purée, and fresh lime juice) for all guests.The restaurant will also serve its brunch-only R House burger with fries and a beer for $16.

Shots Miami

Shots will have an interactive mural which visitors can draw themselves onto and become a part of Wynwood history. There will also be extended happy hour specials from 5-9 p.m., two-for-one bottle specials, and $10 beer bucket special all night.

Suviche

Suviche will be offering reverse happy hour with two-for-one drinks from 10 p.m. - closing.

The Wynwood Brewing family is growing. Courtesy of Wynwood Brewing Company

Wynwood Brewing Company

Wynwood Brewing Company will be offering a a pour of its Stiglitz (Märzen) or Wyntoberfest (Oktoberfest), a Wynwood Brewing Stein and a fitted hat for $15.

Wynwood Diner

Two free appetizers for every four entrees ordered (including burgers & sandwiches).

Wynwood Kitchen & Bar

$7 specials, available all day including a dish that chef Miguel Aguilar created especially for this event — Nachos Locos with black beans, pickled peppers, corn salsa, Chihuahua cheese, crema and guacamole.

Wynwood Letterpress

Wynwood Letterpress will be offering 15 percent off purchases of off-the-shelf merchandise on Friday 9/30 and Saturday 10/1 with a receipt from a Wynwood restaurant, bar, or brewery dated from this week.

The Wynwood Yard

The Wynwood Yard will be offering two specials: From 6 - 10 p.m. build your own cocktail using assorted fresh pressed juices, mixersm handmade syrups, an herb buffet, and assorted spirits.

From 7 - 10 p.m., take part in a Pan-Asian shabbat with a plant-based meal of green curry with Japanese eggplant and Seminole pumpkin and hoisin-shredded jackfruit with rice noodles. Drinks include a kumquat ginger smash cocktail, wine and local beer. Tickets are $46 and available here.