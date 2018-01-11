 


Dessert Wars returns.
Photo by David Almeida

Dessert Wars Returns to FIU Arena January 20

Clarissa Buch | January 11, 2018 | 8:00am
About four months ago, more than 20,000 confections flooded the FIU Arena for Dessert Wars. Dozens of local vendors offered a hodgepodge of sweets, from cookies and brownies to ice cream, cupcakes, and chocolate.

Now, Miami's leading dessert festival is gearing up to return January 20.

The annual competition, which historically occurred in the winter, saw increased demand during its January 2017 event, prompting organizers to add a second installment this past October.

This edition of Dessert Wars will present more than 50 vendors, the largest number of participants in the event's three-year history. There will be thousands of samplings, and organizers expect a similar turnout of about a thousand attendees. You'll find cupcakes, cookies, brownies, doughnuts, and other confections. Several vendors will offer gluten-free and vegan options.

The event will be hosted at the FIU Arena, a 5,000-seat indoor stadium. Each vendor will offer a sampling, including Sweet Melody Ice Cream, Donutty, Dough Miami, and Chocolate Divas.

As with previous editions of Dessert Wars, guests will receive a ballot to rank every vendor on a scale of 1 to 3. The vendor with the highest score will win.

Tickets cost $20, which includes 30 vouchers that can be traded for dessert samplings. A $35 VIP ticket includes samplings from all 50 vendors. Each ticket also includes a personal to-go box to stash a few treats for the road.

Dessert Wars. 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 20, at FIU Arena, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami; dessertwarsmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $35 via eventbrite.com.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

