Dessert Wars Returns to FIU Arena January 20

About four months ago, more than 20,000 confections flooded the FIU Arena for Dessert Wars. Dozens of local vendors offered a hodgepodge of sweets, from cookies and brownies to ice cream, cupcakes, and chocolate.

Now, Miami's leading dessert festival is gearing up to return January 20.

The annual competition, which historically occurred in the winter, saw increased demand during its January 2017 event, prompting organizers to add a second installment this past October.