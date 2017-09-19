Dessert Wars Returns October 14, Tickets on Sale Now

About nine months ago, more than 20,000 confections flooded the FIU Arena for Dessert Wars. Now, Miami's largest sweets fest is gearing up to return October 14. Tickets for the event, which will take place on National Dessert Day, are now on sale.

The annual competition, which usually occurs in the winter, saw increased demand during its January 2017 installment, prompting event organizers to add an October date.