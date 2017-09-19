Dessert Wars Returns October 14, Tickets on Sale Now

About nine months ago, more than 20,000 confections flooded the FIU Arena for Dessert Wars. Now, Miami's largest sweets fest is gearing up to return October 14. Tickets for the event, which will take place on National Dessert Day, are now on sale.
The annual competition, which usually occurs in the winter, saw increased demand during its January 2017 installment, prompting event organizers to add an October date.
In January, about a thousand attendees gathered inside the 5,000-seat FIU Arena. All participants, including Nanndi, Chill'N, Circus Eats, and Chocolate Divas, curated sampling stations for ticketholders to taste a few treats from each.
For the upcoming festival, presenting more than 30 vendors and thousands of samplings, organizers expect a similar turnout. You'll find cupcakes, cookies, brownies, doughnuts, and other confections. Several vendors will even offer gluten-free and vegan options.
Instead of using the FIU Arena, the October festival will be held during an FIU football game on the Panther Party Deck overlooking the gridiron.
As with previous editions of Dessert Wars, guests will receive a ballot to rank every vendor on a scale of 1 to 3. The vendor with the highest score will win.
Tickets cost $35, which includes 30 vouchers that can be traded for dessert samplings. Additional vouchers will be available for purchase. Each ticket also includes a personal to-go box to stash a few treats for the road.
If you miss the October date, Dessert Wars is slated to return again in January or February 2018 at FIU Arena.
Dessert Wars. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at FIU's Riccardo Silva Stadium, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami; dessertwarsmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 per person via tkt.xosn.com.
