Design District Launches Weekly Farmers' Market

Miami's most luxurious shopping destination, the Design District, has enjoyed a renaissance that's difficult to ignore. The former rundown, crime-ridden neighborhood is now home to world-renowned designers' storefronts, such as Tom Ford, Christian Louboutin, and Louis Vuitton. Prominent chefs like Michael Schwartz and Michelle Bernstein flocked to the area to open eateries, such as Michael's Genuine Food & Drink, Harry's Pizzeria, and Crumb on Parchment, that have become mainstays.

Now the tony neighborhood has launched a weekly farmers' market.

Named the Market #atMDD, the farmers' market offers a variety of freshly prepared local goods, giving those on all budgets an opportunity to spend some cash.

Every Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. in Jungle Plaza, shoppers can enjoy live music and meander among more than 40 booths packed with sweet and savory goods, such as fresh produce, artisanal breads, nuts, jams, teas, oils, and vinegars. Participating businesses include Creperia to Go, Mauricio's Fudge, Korean Kitchen, Sanctuary Teas, Two Guys Soaps, and Sandwicherie.

Other stands feature prepared foods highlighting a hodgepodge of international cuisines, such as açaí bowls, arepas, empanadas, brick-oven pizza, poke, and crepes. Keep an eye out for samosas and curries from Nisha's Flavors of India.

"It's a refreshing option right in the middle of the week," says Iris Casanova, executive director of Florida Fresh Market. "It gives everyone the chance to take a break from their busy schedule and stop for some fresh produce, to pick up some fresh-cut flowers, enjoy a delicious bite to eat, and enjoy great live music at a weekly social gathering."

Around 5 p.m., a rotating roster of performers, such as the French Horn Collective and DJ Nippy, take the stage to transform the luxe shopping area, which is usually quiet during the week, into a cultural hangout.

"We’re thrilled to celebrate local Miami purveyors with the introduction of the market,” says real-estate developer Craig Robins, who is credited with revitalizing the Design District. “We remain committed to providing visitors with a variety of cultural experiences and feel this farmers' market will serve the community in exciting new ways.”

The opening of the market also marks the official debut of the art installation Flotsam & Jetsam, one of the world's largest 3D printed objects, now on view in Jungle Plaza. Designed by this year’s Panerai Design Miami Visionary Award winner Shop Architects, the piece embodies the Magic City through color and shape.

The Market #atMDD

3 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday in the Miami Design District’s Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net.

