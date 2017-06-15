Descarga Brewing Company To Open In North Miami in September

Descarga Brewing Company team, including Felix Pons (left), Tony Meneses, and Manny Jannes (center). Courtesy of Descarga Brewing Company

North Miami will soon get its first brewery. Descarga Brewing Company is expected to open in September at 12355 NE 13 Ave., says co-owner Manny Jannes.

The 2,800 square foot will contain a three-barrel production system and a 600-square-feet tasting room. The brewery will have seating for 60 people, including 20 seats in an outdoor beer garden.

With costs being so high for construction, Jannes was able to convince North Miami officials to assist him with the brewery. On June 13, Jannes received unanimous approval from the city's Community Redevelopment Agency board for a $150,000 Business Attraction Grant.

The grant is awarded to entrepreneurs who the city feels will attract business to the area and usually only matches 50 percent of the costs. The grant, however, will fund 67 percent of the costs, which are estimated to be at $235,106.

It wasn't hard to convince the city, considering the rapid growth of the craft beer industry in Miami and Florida as a whole. Jannes provided several facts and figures in his grant package and argued how microbreweries tend to stimulate economic growth in the communities that surround them. According to Jannes, "It's going to keep people in the city because everyone is going to other cities for a good time."

Even better for Jannes is the fact that the brewery will be located directly across the street from an upcoming new Tri-Rail station, which he thinks will be good for business and make Descarga more accessible.

In the package, Miami brewers such as John Falco from Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company and Ismael Fernandez from Legacy Caribbean Craft Brewery went to bat for Jannes in getting the request approved.

"It has been proven time and time again that breweries and their associated tap rooms are an effective "shot-in-the-arm" for the transformation and economic development of a growing area," Falco wrote.

Once completed, the brewery will be the realization of a long-time goal for Jannes. For the last four years, Jannes has experienced a series of setbacks, including the departure of several partners who were interested in the project. But Jannes was persistent.

Roadblocks included the original name of the brewery, Opus Ales, which was changed after Jannes said he received a cease-and-desist notification from Opus One Winery in California.

The winery, which is a joint venture between Phillipe de Rothschild (of the banking family) and vintner Robert Mondavi, hit Jannes with the notification after he informed the winery of his planned brewery name. They even provided a list of other entities they've gone after in the past, he said. "They do their due diligence and then some," Jannes says.

So Jannes changed the name of the brewery to Descarga, which translates into "jam session."

Some of Descarga's beers include Hi-Ju-Doin, a raspberry Belgian ale brewed with hibiscus and juniper seeds; Ma Mamey La, a blonde fruited with mamey fruit, which Jannes describes as a "milkshake kind of beer;" and a Baltic porter aged in palo santo wood.

"We went with Descarga because we felt, every time we brewed, like a jam session to us," Jannes said.

