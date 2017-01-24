Delray Beach's El Camino Opening in Fort Lauderdale, Expanding to Miami

El Camino has plans to expand the brand across South Florida. Photo courtesy of El Camino

Next winter, the team behind Delray Beach's Cut 432 and Park Tavern will bring its successful Mexican soul-food restaurant and tequila bar, El Camino, to Fort Lauderdale.

Owned and operated by partners Brandon Belluscio, Anthony Pizzo, and Brian Albe, El Camino's Broward County outpost will be one of several Florida locations the group plans to open from Miami to Orlando in the coming years.

The Fort Lauderdale El Camino will be located at 817 E. Las Olas Blvd., the space formerly home to Grill Republic and Voodka. "We've been working on finding the right location for about two years, and the perfect space finally presented itself. Moving forward, we're looking to open at least five additional locations in the next few years," Albe says. "The menu and specials will be remain consistent, from the tacos to the margaritas. The only thing that will be a little different is the amount of space we'll have — enough to expand our tequila offerings to include over 300 selections and about 100 different types of mezcal."

Those margaritas, available in more than a dozen specialty flavors such as watermelon-jalapeño and strawberry-basil, have become El Camino's most popular bar menu item, made with housemade lime bitters and fresh-squeezed lime juice. On Margarita Monday, they're sold for $3 all day long.

Today, El Camino's Delray Beach location has also become well known for its wildly popular late-night 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. happy hour serving $2 tacos and $5 margaritas. It also draws huge crowds for its Taco Tuesday special, where guests can order any of the menu's specialty tacos for $2 apiece.

"This will be our biggest restaurant to-date," said Albe. "Plenty of room for all the extra tequila and mezcal we'll have available."

