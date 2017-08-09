Lawsuit Alleges Delivery Dudes Paid Drivers As Little As 50 Cents Per Delivery

A lawsuit filed against Delray Beach-based Delivery Dudes last week in federal court claims the service is paying its drivers sometimes as little as 50 to 75 cents per delivery while requiring them to work between 50 or 60 hours per week.

"In order to avoid paying minimum wages and overtime compensation under the Fair Labor Standards Act, (FLSA) defendants require the drivers to execute independent contractor agreements and therefore claim that they are not employees," court documents said.

This isn't the first time Delivery Dudes has been hit with a suit alleging the company failed to pay its employees properly, even though the company like many other smartphone-based service apps all over the country, classifies its legions of workers as independent contractors thus not eligible for FLSA protections. The matter recently came to a head in California where Uber drivers successfully argued that they were full time employees of the ride sharing service that had them working as independent contractors. Back in Florida in late 2016 a Delivery Dudes driver named Spencer Amadon filed suit against the company under similar circumstances demanding $1 million in compensation. The matter was settled out of court in June for an undisclosed sum.