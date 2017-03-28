menu

DD's Gourmet Cookies in South Miami Was Three Decades in the Making

'O Munaciello Brings Neapolitan Black Pizza to Miami's MiMo District


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

DD's Gourmet Cookies in South Miami Was Three Decades in the Making

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 1 p.m.
By Laine Doss
DD's Gourmet Cookies in South Miami Was Three Decades in the Making
Courtesy of DD's Gourmet Cookies
A A

When Deborah Frazier baked cookies for her nieces and nephews in the 1980s, she didn't know that simple act of kindness would change her life.

Frazier found a new passion in baking and dreamed of having her own store. "I always had my eye on opening up a little cookie shop. I had my eye on that prize."

That dream became a reality when Frazier opened DD's Gourmet Cookies at the Shops at Sunset Place in South Miami this past February.

Related Stories

The cart, located next to the mall's movie theater ticket window, sells Frazier's hand-baked cookies in several varieties, including peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, and a lemon drop sugar cookie inspired by the lemon drop martini.

DD's Gourmet Cookies in South Miami Was Three Decades in the MakingEXPAND
Courtesy of DD's Gourmet Cookies

The baker's special cookie, the one she's proudest of, is Backyard All the Way. A peanut butter cookie is lavished with white and dark chocolate chips, Reese's Pieces, maple bacon, caramel, and a dash of sea salt. Frazier says this cookie can make even a cloudy disposition sunny. "This cookie has a lot of personality. It puts you in a good mood. It's a wonderful cookie."

The kiosk also offers gluten-free, vegan, and sugar-free varieties, allowing nearly everyone, regardless of dietary needs, to enjoy freshly baked cookies. Regular cookies cost $1 each, $2.75 for three, $5.25 for six, and $10.50 for a dozen. Specialty cookies (including Backyard All the Way and gluten-free) cost $1.50 each, $3.50 for three, $8.50 for six, and $17 for a dozen.

Frazier's journey to opening her business was nearly three decades in the making. Before setting up her cart, the cookie entrepreneur went door-to-door, selling her treats to neighbors and members of her church. Soon she asked local restaurants to purchase her cookies. "I was very well known in Coconut Grove," she says. Frazer's clients included the Last Carrot and GreenStreet Cafe. "Everyone has a dream. You have to start from somewhere. I would tell the [restaurant] owners that."

DD's Gourmet Cookies
Open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. In front of AMC Sunset Place 24 at the Shops at Sunset Place, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 786-294-5222.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Shops at Sunset Place
More Info
More Info

5701 Sunset Dr.
South Miami, FL 33143

305-663-0482

www.simon.com/mall/the-shops-at-sunset-place

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >