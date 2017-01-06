menu

DB Bistro Moderne Offers a Dessert Fit for a King on Three Kings' Day

Friday, January 6, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Alona Abbady Martinez

Friday, January 6, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Alona Abbady Martinez
Gallette des Roi, or King's Cake.
Gallette des Roi, or King's Cake.
Courtesy of DB Bistro Moderne
Some people know better than to quit celebrating after the ball in Times Square goes down and pastry chef Jérôme Maure at Miami’s chic DB Bistro Moderne is one of them.

Maure is gearing up for the celebration of Epiphany, also known as Three Kings’ Day, which falls on January 6, with the preparation of the traditional galette des rois, or king's cake.

DB Bistro's King's Cake isn't the typical gaudy purple, gold, and green icing-laced coffee cake affair that you'll find before Mardi Gras. In this upscale version, a flaky pastry is filled with almond frangipane and topped with a gold crown. Tradition has it that the galette comes with a surprise treat baked into it — a fève, or bean. Whoever gets the cake slice with the fève gets to be the roi, or king, for the day, wearing the gilded paper crown that accompanies the dessert.

Today most French bakeries replace the bean with a trinket or figurine, ranging from popular cartoon characters to religious figures. Maure will do the same, offering his delectable rendition today at lunch and dinner or for take out. For guests dining at the restaurant, it can also be ordered by the slice.

Obviously, one doesn’t want to make it a habit of baking foreign objects into a dessert, let alone hope to be the one to bite it, but, with King’s Cake it's worth taking a chance. After all, who wouldn’t want to enjoy a time-honored dessert while possibly becoming king, or queen, for the day?

The King Cake is offered at $32 for a whole cake, $6 for a slice and is available through January 31. To order a cake in advance, call 305-421-8800.

Alona Abbady Martinez lives in Plantation. She writes about food and family on her blog, Culinary Compulsion, and is currently working on her book, My Culinary Compulsion, a global food memoir with recipes. You can follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Location

miles
DB Bistro Moderne
255 Biscayne Blvd. Way
Miami, FL 33131

305-421-8800

www.dbbistro.com/miami

