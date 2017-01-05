menu

David Grutman's Cafe OTL Opens Quietly in Design District With Free Food During Pre-Opening

Bàcaro Brings Venetian-Style Dining With Lots of Truffles to Lincoln Road


Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Valeria Nekhim Lease
Inside OTL, a collaboration between David Grutman, Craig Robbins and The Smile in New York City.
Inside OTL, a collaboration between David Grutman, Craig Robbins and The Smile in New York City.
Valeria Nekhim
OTL, a casual spot serving breakfast, lunch, and coffee has quietly opened in the Design District (160 40th Street). The café, whose name is an acronym for out to lunch, and whose slogan is "everyone welcome", officially opens Tuesday January 10. In the meantime, OTL's offering free food and beverages to anyone who pops in and is willing to wait. The new place is the brainchild of Miami nightlife kingpin, David Grutman, in partnership with real estate developer Craig Robbins, and the folks behind Manhattan's popular restaurant and takeout concept, The Smile.


The spacious and bright café features pale blue and pink accents against a mostly white backdrop, plus wood furnishings, and high ceilings. The concise menu is divided into three categories: breakfast, sandwiches, and salads. Prices aren't available for any of the dishes just yet. Breakfast items include overnight oats, avocado toast, and an egg and cheese sandwich, while lunch options range from a grilled cheese sandwich to a kale salad. You order at the counter and are a given a domino wood block instead of a number to identify your order.
Inside OTL in the Design District.
Inside OTL in the Design District.
Valeria Nekhim

Owner David Grutman is best-known for his nightclub LIV, the highest-grossing club in Miami for five years in a row and one of the most successful in the US. He's also at the helm of Story, a South Beach disco. Last year he entered the restaurant space with his glamorous 275-seat Brickell eatery, Komodo.

Now with OTL, he's got a second food concept in his portfolio. Meanwhile, Craig Robbins is credited with rehabilitating a sizable portion of South Beach and the Design District. As for The Smile and Smile to Go in New York, the restaurant has been a favorite of locals and celebrities since opening a handful of years ago. People just love chef Melia Marden's familiar, home style fare.

Pear and manchego sandwich at OTL.
Pear and manchego sandwich at OTL.
Valeria Nekhim

I stopped by OTL yesterday and tried the Manchego and pear sandwich served with plantain chips, as well as a baby green and citrus salad topped with pickled onions. Both were light yet full of flavor, and you could see the attention to detail. It's a lovely place to have lunch or catch up on some work while enjoying a tea and cookie.

Baby greens and citrus salad at OTL.
Baby greens and citrus salad at OTL.
Valeria Nekhim

The Design District definitely needs some more informal and well-priced lunch and coffee options to join the likes of Michel Schwartz's Ella, and Michelle Bernstein's Crumb on Parchment, and OTL is a welcome addition.

Follow Valeria Nekhim Lease on Twitter and Instagram.


Valeria Nekhim Lease
Valeria Nekhim was born in the Ukraine and raised in Montreal — a city famous for its year-round farmers’ markets and multicultural cuisine. Inspired by the amazing food around her, Valeria started the column "Val's Bites" for her college newspaper. It highlighted affordable eats for students and cemented her love affair with food writing. After graduating with a degree in journalism, Valeria moved to Manhattan, another culinary capital, where she ate her way through the entire city. Romance brought her to Miami in 2013, and a month into her move, she began writing for Miami New Times’ food blog. As someone who grew up idolizing food critics, Valeria is grateful for the opportunity to be a restaurant reviewer. That said, her favorite part of the job is stepping inside the world of chefs and restaurateurs and learning their stories. When she's not cooking, eating, thinking/writing about food, Valeria can be found dreaming about designer shoes and trips to the Amalfi Coast.
