David Grutman's Cafe OTL Opens Quietly in Design District With Free Food During Pre-Opening

OTL, a casual spot serving breakfast, lunch, and coffee has quietly opened in the Design District (160 40th Street). The café, whose name is an acronym for out to lunch, and whose slogan is "everyone welcome", officially opens Tuesday January 10. In the meantime, OTL's offering free food and beverages to anyone who pops in and is willing to wait. The new place is the brainchild of Miami nightlife kingpin, David Grutman, in partnership with real estate developer Craig Robbins, and the folks behind Manhattan's popular restaurant and takeout concept, The Smile.



Inside OTL in the Design District. Valeria Nekhim

The spacious and bright café features pale blue and pink accents against a mostly white backdrop, plus wood furnishings, and high ceilings. The concise menu is divided into three categories: breakfast, sandwiches, and salads. Prices aren't available for any of the dishes just yet. Breakfast items include overnight oats, avocado toast, and an egg and cheese sandwich, while lunch options range from a grilled cheese sandwich to a kale salad. You order at the counter and are a given a domino wood block instead of a number to identify your order.

Owner David Grutman is best-known for his nightclub LIV, the highest-grossing club in Miami for five years in a row and one of the most successful in the US. He's also at the helm of Story, a South Beach disco. Last year he entered the restaurant space with his glamorous 275-seat Brickell eatery, Komodo.

Now with OTL, he's got a second food concept in his portfolio. Meanwhile, Craig Robbins is credited with rehabilitating a sizable portion of South Beach and the Design District. As for The Smile and Smile to Go in New York, the restaurant has been a favorite of locals and celebrities since opening a handful of years ago. People just love chef Melia Marden's familiar, home style fare.

Pear and manchego sandwich at OTL. Valeria Nekhim

I stopped by OTL yesterday and tried the Manchego and pear sandwich served with plantain chips, as well as a baby green and citrus salad topped with pickled onions. Both were light yet full of flavor, and you could see the attention to detail. It's a lovely place to have lunch or catch up on some work while enjoying a tea and cookie.

Baby greens and citrus salad at OTL. Valeria Nekhim

The Design District definitely needs some more informal and well-priced lunch and coffee options to join the likes of Michel Schwartz's Ella, and Michelle Bernstein's Crumb on Parchment, and OTL is a welcome addition.

