menu

Three Miamians Are Semifinalists for Zagat's "30 Under 30" List

Anheuser-Busch to Open Boutique Brewery in Wynwood


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Three Miamians Are Semifinalists for Zagat's "30 Under 30" List

Monday, April 17, 2017 at 10:08 a.m.
By Cindy Ferreiro
Some of Tatiana Vernot's creations.EXPAND
Some of Tatiana Vernot's creations.
Bakehouse Brasserie
A A

Zagat has just released the semifinalists for its first national "30 Under 30" list, and three Miamians made the grade.

For six years, Zagat has named 30 of the most promising young culinary talent from various cities, including Charleston, New York, and Seattle.

This year, the restaurant-ratings service morphed "30 Under 30" into a national roster, making competition for a spot fierce. In an effort to make the program more elite, Zagat conducted an open call in January asking people around the country to nominate those who deserve the honor, to create one national list.

Octopus at David Foulquier's Fooq's Miami.EXPAND
Octopus at David Foulquier's Fooq's Miami.
Fooq's Miami

Related Stories

Three Miami industry professionals made the shortlist: Fooq’s founder David Foulquier, Bakehouse Brasserie pastry chef Tatiana Vernot, and Night Owl Cookie Co. founder Andrew Gonzalez.

For Gonzalez, who's a Miami native, thriving in his hometown means everything. "When I first started Night Owl, everyone thought I was insane because there was nothing like it. But for me, it was about doing something new that would continue to put Miami on the map. The food scene here is world-class, and people are finally starting to take notice,” says Gonzalez, who was honored on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list this past January.

Foulquier hails from New York, but the burgeoning gastronomic scene that Gonzalez describes drew him here. "Miami is really evolving into a culinary hot spot, and it's cool that a list like Zagat, which is so important in New York, is taking notice. I feel honored to represent this city as a semifinalist."

Variety of cookies at Andrew Gonzalez's Night Owl Cookie.
Variety of cookies at Andrew Gonzalez's Night Owl Cookie.
Night Owl Cookie Co.

The list of 60 semifinalists will be whittled down to 45 in June and cut to 30 finalists in September.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Fooq's Miami
More Info
More Info

1035 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33136

786-536-2749

fooqsmiami.com

miles
Night Owl Cookie Co.
More Info
More Info

10742 SW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33165

786-282-7864

nightowlcookieco.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >