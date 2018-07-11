 


David Beckham
David Beckham
Courtesy of Creativas Group

David Beckham Hosts World Cup Watch Party at the Wharf

Laine Doss | July 11, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

If you're looking for some friends to watch England take on Croatia with, why not hang with the ultimate soccer fan, David Beckham?

Beckham is hosting a World Cup watch party this afternoon at the Wharf. From noon to 7 p.m., the waterfront food and entertainment venue will be open for this free event.

Fans hoping to get a glimpse of Beckham shouldn't be disappointed. According to a rep, the soccer superstar will be front and center to interact with fans and watch the game. (No real mystery who he's rooting for.)

Beckham, of course, is in Miami to promote his proposed soccer stadium complex and park at Melreese Country Club. Miami Freedom Park, as it would be known, would encompass a green space, a Major League Soccer franchise, and a retail component.

The game starts at 2 p.m. and will be shown on large screens set up throughout the venue. Kids and dogs are welcome all afternoon.

In addition, the Wharf's dining options will be open today, serving food for hungry fans. Eateries at the Wharf include La Santa Taqueria, Cracked by Chef Adrianne, Spris Artisan Pizza, Garcia's Seafood, OG Ceviche by Douglas Rodriguez, Mojo Donuts, and Sweet Melody Ice Cream.

World Cup Watch Party. Noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP at davidbeckhamwatchparty.eventbrite.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

