Dasher & Crank Makes Star Wars, Cinco de Mayo, and Derby Ice Creams

Forget fancy cocktails to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Kentucky Derby Day. This weekend, Dasher & Crank is behind a slate of limited-edition holiday-themed flavors, from mint julep to mango chili lime.

The light-pink storefront, outfitted with sleek white and blond-wood furnishings and a glowing neon ice-cream cone sign, soft-opened in April with creams like raspberry-wasabi, and mint with activated charcoal. The brains behind the operation are Miami restaurateurs Daniel Levine and Ryan Elias, along with chef Thomas McCarthy, a 20-year pastry veteran.

For the upcoming trio of holidays, McCarthy has created specially themed flavors. "We always need to make new flavors," he says. "If there's a reason, like a holiday or a theme, then all the more reason to put something unique out there."