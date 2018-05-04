 


Dasher &amp; Crank Makes Star Wars, Cinco de Mayo, and Derby Ice Creams
Courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Dasher & Crank Makes Star Wars, Cinco de Mayo, and Derby Ice Creams

Clarissa Buch | May 4, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

Forget fancy cocktails to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Kentucky Derby Day. This weekend, Dasher & Crank is behind a slate of limited-edition holiday-themed flavors, from mint julep to mango chili lime.

The light-pink storefront, outfitted with sleek white and blond-wood furnishings and a glowing neon ice-cream cone sign, soft-opened in April with creams like raspberry-wasabi, and mint with activated charcoal. The brains behind the operation are Miami restaurateurs Daniel Levine and Ryan Elias, along with chef Thomas McCarthy, a 20-year pastry veteran.

For the upcoming trio of holidays, McCarthy has created specially themed flavors. "We always need to make new flavors," he says. "If there's a reason, like a holiday or a theme, then all the more reason to put something unique out there."

Star Wars Day. Star Wars fans can nibble on wookiees and cream for May the Fourth, a chunky cream made with Cindy Lou's chocolate chip cookies with an almond and vanilla base and caramel and chocolate hazelnut swirls.

Cinco de Mayo. Flavors include mango chili lime sorbet, Mexican chocolate sorbet with cinnamon and nutmeg, cajeta guemada (a caramelized goat milk with dulce de leche swirl), and huitlacoche—which is also known as corn smut.

Kentucky Derby Day. If you can't get to Churchill Downs, try some mint julep, made with JoJo Tea's spearmint tea and bourbon with pecans.

McCarthy's holiday flavors will only be available through the weekend, unless they sell out sooner. Once the batches run out, they're gone for good—or until next year.

Otherwise, swing by the shop for a few of their classics such as Your Basic Vanilla, the Chocolate Crank, andÂ
Chicken and Waffles, which mixes chunks of chicken and waffle from Wynwood's Kush. Prices start at $5.

Dasher & Crank. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; dasherandcrank.com; instagram.com/dasherandcrank. Wednesday through Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

