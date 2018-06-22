Dadeland Mall and DoorDash Debut Food Delivery Service, Dadeland Delivered

There's no shortage of food delivery services in town, from UberEats and Prime Now to Postmates and GrubHub. This Monday, June 25, Miami will get one more: Dadeland Delivered.

Through a partnership with DoorDash, an on-demand delivery service that fulfills orders in less than an hour, customers can enjoy food from Dadeland Mall's restaurants without leaving home or the office. Deliveries are available within a six-mile radius of the mall.