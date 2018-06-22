 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Dadeland Mall and DoorDash Debut Food Delivery Service, Dadeland Delivered
Courtesy of Earls Kitchen + Bar

Dadeland Mall and DoorDash Debut Food Delivery Service, Dadeland Delivered

Clarissa Buch | June 22, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

There's no shortage of food delivery services in town, from UberEats and Prime Now to Postmates and GrubHub. This Monday, June 25, Miami will get one more: Dadeland Delivered.

Through a partnership with DoorDash, an on-demand delivery service that fulfills orders in less than an hour, customers can enjoy food from Dadeland Mall's restaurants without leaving home or the office. Deliveries are available within a six-mile radius of the mall.

Related Stories

“By joining forces with DoorDash, we’ve created a fantastic amenity for those looking to save time and enjoy their favorite meal from Dadeland Mall at home or in the workplace,” says Lourdes Rodriguez, who handles the mall's marketing and business development.

Beginning Monday, expect delivery service from Bobby's Burger Palace, Cheesecake Factory, Chick-fil-A, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Saman Arepas, Sarku Japan, and Spoleto Italian Kitchen.

First-time users can enter the promo code "Dadeland" for $5 off their order from any participating restaurant.

Created in 2013, the California-based DoorDash operates in more than 250 cities in the United States and Canada and has delivered upward of 10 million orders. It launched in Miami-Dade in February 2017, servicing South Beach, downtown Miami, Coral Gables, Kendall, Buena Vista, Little Havana, Pinecrest, and Palmetto Bay. Two months later, it expanded delivery to North Miami-Dade and parts of Broward County.

Visit doordash.com or download the DoorDash app for Android or iOS for a list of participating restaurants.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >