Dadeland Mall and DoorDash Debut Food Delivery Service, Dadeland Delivered

There's no shortage of food delivery services in town, from UberEats and Prime Now to Postmates and GrubHub. This Monday, June 25, Miami will get one more: Dadeland Delivered.
Through a partnership with DoorDash, an on-demand delivery service that fulfills orders in less than an hour, customers can enjoy food from Dadeland Mall's restaurants without leaving home or the office. Deliveries are available within a six-mile radius of the mall.
“By joining forces with DoorDash, we’ve created a fantastic amenity for those looking to save time and enjoy their favorite meal from Dadeland Mall at home or in the workplace,” says Lourdes Rodriguez, who handles the mall's marketing and business development.
Beginning Monday, expect delivery service from Bobby's Burger Palace, Cheesecake Factory, Chick-fil-A, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Saman Arepas, Sarku Japan, and Spoleto Italian Kitchen.
First-time users can enter the promo code "Dadeland" for $5 off their order from any participating restaurant.
Created in 2013, the California-based DoorDash operates in more than 250 cities in the United States and Canada and has delivered upward of 10 million orders. It launched in Miami-Dade in February 2017, servicing South Beach, downtown Miami, Coral Gables, Kendall, Buena Vista, Little Havana, Pinecrest, and Palmetto Bay. Two months later, it expanded delivery to North Miami-Dade and parts of Broward County.
Visit doordash.com or download the DoorDash app for Android or iOS for a list of participating restaurants.
