Cvi.che 105 Opens at Aventura Mall

Aventura Mall is in the midst of a restaurant renaissance. Numerous concepts, including My Ceviche, Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen, Poke 305, Hank & Harry's Delicatessen, and Shake Shack, will debut in the mall's 315,000-square-foot expansion wing. There will also be standalone eateries such as Tap 42, Genuine Pizza, and Rosetta Bakery.

This Friday, December 1, Cvi.che 105, a popular Peruvian restaurant in downtown Miami and South Beach, will open on the ground floor of the new three-level wing. The eatery will offer indoor and outdoor seating and a large bar stocked with wine, beer, and spirits.

The locally grown concept, which was launched in 2008, offers nearly two dozen ceviches and tiraditos, along with a sizable selection of mixed seafood, chicken, and meat dishes.