Crystal Pepsi to Make Comeback With Marlins Park Concert Featuring Busta Rhymes, Salt-N-Pepa

EXPAND Crystal Pepsi is making its third, and possibly final, comeback to Miami store shelves on August 14. Flickr Photo by Mike Mozart

Crystal Pepsi is coming back to Miami on August 14.

PepsiCo confirmed the clear soft drink is making a return for the "last" time. The soda's comeback coincides with the Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour, a multicity tour of music artists who made it big in the 1990s.

The tour, which will visit three U.S. cities, will make its final stop with a free show in Miami on August 13 at Marlins Park, where Salt-N-Pepa will throw the ceremonial first pitch. The postgame performance — which will include rap trio Salt-N-Pepa, rapper Busta Rhymes, and singer Mark McGrath — will occur at the ballpark's West Plaza.

Crystal Pepsi was introduced in 1992 and lasted until 1994 when supplies ran out. The drink's genesis is often credited to Yum! Brands executive chairman David Novak, who called it the "best idea" he ever had, but the "worst executed."

"It would have been nice if I'd made sure the product tasted good," Novak said in a 2007 interview with Fast Company. "Once you have a great idea and you blow it, you don't get a chance to resurrect it."

That wasn't exactly the case. Crystal Pepsi came back for a limited run in 2016 after more than a year of campaigning by fans. Then in November of the same year, PepsiCo announced the clear cola would be coming back for the third, and final, time in 2017.

The release of Crystal Pepsi spurred imitations. Coca-Cola introduced a short-lived Tab Clear sugar-free cola in late 1992. It even prompted Saturday Night Live to spoof the drink with a "crystal gravy" skit.

When Crystal Pepsi comes to store shelves this "last" time, it'll be sold in 20-ounce bottles. Its suggested retail price will be $1.79.

Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour. With Salt-N-Pepa, Busta Rhymes, and Mark McGrath, Sunday, August 13, at the West Plaza at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; miami.marlins.mlb.com/mia/ballpark. Admission is free.

