CREAM Handcrafted Ice Cream Sandwiches Opens Second Florida Location in Weston

CREAM, which stands for “Cookies Rule Everything Around Me” has opened its second South Florida location in Weston at 4448 Weston Rd. CREAM, which originates from Berkeley, California figures everyone loves warm, homemade cookies and premium ice cream, so why not offer them together in one jumbo-sized sandwich?

“The idea originated at home,” 26-year old Gus Shamieh, founder and president explains. “I have an older sibling and when we were kids, my mom would make cookies, get store-bought ice cream and we’d make ice cream sandwiches.” Now, CREAM has since grown to become a successful franchise with 26 locations throughout California’s Bay Area, Southern California, Nevada, and Florida.

Corina Stone Martinez and her husband own both Florida locations, but she credits her college-aged son, Armando, with the idea. "“He really worked hard for it. At the dinner table, he called our board meetings.”

The first location opened in Aventura in May 2016, when Armando was a senior in high school.

“People love the concept, the idea. The philosophy behind the business- to have a quality product that can be very affordable.”

Martinez emphasizes that what makes CREAM stand out from other ice cream parlors is, not only the quality, by the affordability. “ Everything is the best in their category and it’s very affordable. You can come, a family of four, and eat under $20.”

Cookies are baked every day. “You hear our kids all the time scream 'hot cookies' because we’re baking constantly.”

Ice cream sandwiches are $3.99 and are made to order. Guests start by deciding from 17 cookie flavors, from traditional favorites like chocolate chip, peanut butter, and snickerdoodle, to more innovative choices like CREAMfetti and carnival cookies. Then they choose an ice cream from flavors like banana walnut fudge, strawberry cheesecake, and chocolate chip cookie dough, as well as seasonal flavors. Finally, there are colorful, sweet toppings, from Fruity Pebbles to mini marshmallows.

There’s also a Brownie sandwich ($4) and a Do’sant (doughnut and croissant hybrid) sandwich ($4) and the CREAM Taco, which includes three ice cream flavors and two toppings served in a waffle taco ($4.99).

The shop also offers soy-based ice creams and vegan and gluten-free cookies.

CREAM Weston is open Sunday-Thursday from 1p.m. to10:00p.m.; Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight.

