Craft Brewers Auction Off Rare Beers to Benefit Stoneman Douglas Fund

South Floridians are still stepping up to do whatever they can to help the teenage survivors and families of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Now the region's robust brewing community is getting involved with an online auction of rare and vintage bottles of beer. In fact, the benefit campaign has turned into a nationwide effort, with brewers from companies such as Stone, Sierra Nevada, and Dogfish Head joining local breweries such as Biscayne Bay, Devour, and Funky Buddha in donating bottles.
The auction, which goes live for bidding at 1 p.m. today, April 5, is being organized by the Parkland Golf & Country Club, with the help of Oakland Park's Funky Buddha Brewery. Bidding is open to everyone, and the online auction is open through this Sunday. Although anyone can bid on items, the bottle lots will be available for local pickup only because of regulations.
The bottles are being auctioned online via the We Are Stoneman Douglas site, and 100 percent of proceeds will benefit the Broward Education Foundation’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas Fund.
John Linn, marketing director for Funky Buddha, says the people involved in the MSD shooting are neighbors. "We know these people. One of our cofounders lives in Parkland." The people at Funky Buddha donated bottles themselves, as well as a special lot of signed barrel-aged and vintage Funky Buddha beers. In addition, the brewers reached out to other breweries for their help. "We used our connections to make other brewers aware of this fundraiser."
There are two bottle lots: One is for a massive number of rare bottles, with bidding starting at $700; the Funky Buddha-specific lot starts at $150. Other items up for bidding are rare wines, a Rolex wristwatch, a European cruise, a Jimmy Choo handbag, and brunch at the Biltmore.
Bottles in the rare and vintage bottle lot include the following:
- 7venth Sun Brewery Gin Barrel-Aged Mangrove
- 7venth Sun Brewery Anyone's Guess
- 7venth Sun Brewery Bucket Full of Thoughts Barrel-Aged Scotch Ale (Terrapin Collaboration)
- 7venth Sun Brewery Logjammin' Farmhouse Ale with Blackberries and Currants Aged in Oak (Tampa Bay Brewing Co. Collaboration)
- Allagash Brewing Company Coolship Resurgam
- Allagash Brewing Company Bourbon Barrel-Aged Curieux Ale (2018)
- B Nektar Cider The Dude's Rug
- B Nektar Cider Zombie Killer
- B Nektar Cider Necro
- B Nektar Cider Tuco-Style Freak Out
- Ballast Point Brewery Bourbon Barrel-Aged 2016 Victory at Sea
- Ballast Point Brewery Barrel-Aged Victory at Sea/Navigator Employee Only Limited Blend
- Biscayne Bay Brewing Company Strong Ale
- Biscayne Bay Brewing Company The Navigator Doppelbock
- Broski Ciderworks Elderflower Cider with Branded Glass
- Cigar City Brewing 2018 Barrel-Aged Cuvee Hunahpu's Imperial Stout
- Devour Brewing Truck Stop Bandit Imperial Stout
- Dogfish Head Brewing 2006 120 Minute IPA
- Dogfish Head Brewing 2017 120 Minute IPA with Merch Kit
- Firestone Limited Release 21 (2017)
- Founders CBS 2017
- Founders KBS
- Funky Buddha Brewery Barrel-Aged S'Mores
- Funky Buddha Brewery Lawrenceburg Barrel-Aged Last Buffalo in the Park
- Golden Road Brewing Mango Cart Wheat Ale x 4 and branded tote
- Kane Brewing A Night to End All Dawns 2015
- Lefthand Brewing Pride Runs Deep IPA x 2 and merch kit
- North Coast Brewing Company Wheat Whiskey Barrel-Aged Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout XIX x 3
- North Coast Brewing Company Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout XIX x 3
- Odell Brewing Prop Culture
- Odell Brewing Flemish Giant
- Odell Brewing Meddler
- RhineGeist Brewing Mastodon Barrel-Aged Blend Belgian Style Dark Ale
- Sierra Nevada Trip in the Woods Chateau Otra Vez
- Sierra Nevada Trip in the Woods Raspberry Bigfoot
- Stone Brewing Company Stone IPA 2nd Anniversary Edition (1998)
- Tarpon River Brewing Parkland Pale Ale crowlers x 2
- The Rare Barrel Home, Sour Home
- The Rare Barrel pH1
- Wormtown Brewery Birthday Brew 8 - American Barleywine Ale x 2
- Wormtown Brewery Hopulence DIPA x 2
The special Funky Buddha lot includes the following:
- Funky Buddha Brewery Lawrenceburg Barrel-Aged Last Buffalo in the Park
- Funky Buddha Brewery Overproof Bourbon-Barrel Aged Morning Wood
- Funky Buddha Brewery Barrel-Aged Undefeated Saison
- Funky Buddha Brewery Jose Cuervo Barrel-Aged Mexican Coffee
- Funky Buddha Brewery Barrel-Aged Uncle Vubub's Stout
- Funky Buddha Brewery The Love Below
- Funky Buddha Brewery Rum Barrel-Aged Pina Colada
- Funky Buddha Brewery Barrel-Aged S'Mores
To bid on items or make a donation, visit the We Are Stoneman Douglas website.
