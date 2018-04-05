Craft Brewers Auction Off Rare Beers to Benefit Stoneman Douglas Fund

South Floridians are still stepping up to do whatever they can to help the teenage survivors and families of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Now the region's robust brewing community is getting involved with an online auction of rare and vintage bottles of beer. In fact, the benefit campaign has turned into a nationwide effort, with brewers from companies such as Stone, Sierra Nevada, and Dogfish Head joining local breweries such as Biscayne Bay, Devour, and Funky Buddha in donating bottles.

The auction, which goes live for bidding at 1 p.m. today, April 5, is being organized by the Parkland Golf & Country Club, with the help of Oakland Park's Funky Buddha Brewery. Bidding is open to everyone, and the online auction is open through this Sunday. Although anyone can bid on items, the bottle lots will be available for local pickup only because of regulations.