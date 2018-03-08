 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Coyo TacoEXPAND
Coyo Taco
Photo by Rodrigo Moreno

Coyo Taco to Test Self-Driving Delivery Cars With Ford and Postmates

Clarissa Buch | March 8, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

Next time you order a burrito from Coyo Taco, you may not be greeted by a delivery driver. The Miami restaurant is among the first to join in on a partnership between Postmates and Ford Motor Company in which self-driving vehicles instead of humans deliver food.

Targeting Coyo Taco's Brickell location, Ford will help the brand reach a larger customer base across Miami-Dade. An exact map of where the driverless cars will operate has not yet been released. But the pilot is expected to begin mid-March and run for 10 to 12 weeks, during which all of Coyo Brickell's deliveries will be fulfilled without any human interaction.

Related Stories

“We’re so happy to be one of the locations Postmates is testing its new innovative delivery system,” cofounder Sven Vogtland says. “We hope to continue making people’s experience with Coyo more and more exciting."

Once a user places an order, Postmates will provide on-site staff to take food from the restaurant and place it inside a self-driving car, which will journey to your location. Upon arrival, customers will enter a PIN code, provided to them after they place an order to retrieve their food.

By testing autonomous, computer-piloted food-delivery cars throughout the Miami-Dade metro area, delivery data will be used to help shape the future of the program. If the pilot proves successful, critics warn it could put many out of work.

Coyo Taco. 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-773-3337; coyo-taco.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Popular Stories

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >