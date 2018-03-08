Coyo Taco to Test Self-Driving Delivery Cars With Ford and Postmates

Next time you order a burrito from Coyo Taco, you may not be greeted by a delivery driver. The Miami restaurant is among the first to join in on a partnership between Postmates and Ford Motor Company in which self-driving vehicles instead of humans deliver food.
Targeting Coyo Taco's Brickell location, Ford will help the brand reach a larger customer base across Miami-Dade. An exact map of where the driverless cars will operate has not yet been released. But the pilot is expected to begin mid-March and run for 10 to 12 weeks, during which all of Coyo Brickell's deliveries will be fulfilled without any human interaction.
“We’re so happy to be one of the locations Postmates is testing its new innovative delivery system,” cofounder Sven Vogtland says. “We hope to continue making people’s experience with Coyo more and more exciting."
Once a user places an order, Postmates will provide on-site staff to take food from the restaurant and place it inside a self-driving car, which will journey to your location. Upon arrival, customers will enter a PIN code, provided to them after they place an order to retrieve their food.
By testing autonomous, computer-piloted food-delivery cars throughout the Miami-Dade metro area, delivery data will be used to help shape the future of the program. If the pilot proves successful, critics warn it could put many out of work.
Coyo Taco. 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-773-3337; coyo-taco.com.
