Coyo Taco to Test Self-Driving Delivery Cars With Ford and Postmates

Next time you order a burrito from Coyo Taco, you may not be greeted by a delivery driver. The Miami restaurant is among the first to join in on a partnership between Postmates and Ford Motor Company in which self-driving vehicles instead of humans deliver food.

Targeting Coyo Taco's Brickell location, Ford will help the brand reach a larger customer base across Miami-Dade. An exact map of where the driverless cars will operate has not yet been released. But the pilot is expected to begin mid-March and run for 10 to 12 weeks, during which all of Coyo Brickell's deliveries will be fulfilled without any human interaction.