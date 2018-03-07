Coyo Taco Cofounder to Open 222 Taco in North Bay Village

Coyo Taco veteran Anna Robbins is behind a new Mexican spot expected to open by the end of March in North Bay Village.
News broke when Robbins and her husband were spotted at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Tacos After Dark last month. He was wearing a T-shirt printed with "222 Taco," which was later revealed to be Robbins' latest project.
"It's food for the people," she says.
The restaurant will offer fast-casual Mexican comfort food, as well as a full-service margarita bar called La Margarita Shop and a robust music program.
"The project reflects an evolution post Coyo," she says. "A little more north, a little more mellow and a lot more family style, but we're still going to party."
Measuring about 4,000 square feet and connected to a large patio, the space will be marked with colorful Oaxacan tiles, Mexican embroidery, neon signage, and traditional iconography. In the kitchen, Robbins will use a trompo, a vertical rotisserie that slow-cooks al pastor until it's tender and juicy.
The menu is still under wraps, but Robbins says customers can expect a host of vegan items, such as mushroom tacos, squash blossoms, and cauliflower al pastor tacos, in addition to meat and seafood offerings. The restaurant will serve breakfast items, along with lunch and dinner, and a variety of family-style options.
The space will also include a tiendita stocked with Mexican novelties, imported sodas and beers, baked goods, coffee, and paletas.
222 Taco. 1624 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village; 855-222-8226; 222ta.co.
