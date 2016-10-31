Coya Offers Three Course $29 Power Lunch

EXPAND Christian Portilla

Coya has been known to bring some of Miami’s poshest crowds together including architects, bankers, and developers to enjoy its small sharing plates. Aside from the impressive dishes, the restaurant's stunning decor and pisco bar provides visual nourishment, with every wall dressed in art.

Now, the Peruvian restaurant in Brickell, is adding a twist to its list of options with a new power lunch. The menu by executive chef Gareth Rhodes offers the eatery's well-heeled patrons a three-course midday meal for $29 (tax and tip exclusive).

The three-course meal is seafood-centric. Primero offers a ceviche mixto , ensalada peruana , and rollito de pato. Segundo keeps the taste train running with dorado a la brasa , pollo asado , and papa seca con champiñones. To finish, postres includes torta de queso, caramelo con chocolate y sorbet de frambuesa , and sundae de maiz .

The new menu also has options for vegans and vegetarians. An ensalada peruana blends small toasted corn kernels, purple potatos, avocado and fresh cheese- turn it vegan by holding the latter. The papa seca combines Peruvian dried potatoes with forest mushrooms and a truffle option. All desserts combine flavors of fruit with traditional sweet options like salted caramel ganache with pisco and raspberry sorbet.

"The set business express lunch menu offers three courses; a choice of three starters, three main courses, and three desserts, offering our delicious seafood ceviche , crispy duck spring roll, with a light dipping sauce and robata grilled sea bream or free range chicken breast," Rhodes said. "Coya serves food that is full of flavor, yet light, fresh, and satisfying, so that our business customers can bring clients for a quick bite, in smart upmarket surroundings and return to the office within the hour if they so wish. "

"The idea behind the new menu is to offer the some of the city's busiest people a tasty meal during their quick hour lunch break with menu staples fit for a full meal experience," Rhodes said.

Next month the restaurant will also begin a new endeavor with its brunch. Rhodes said customers can look forward to items such as oysters, pulled pork, and crispy rock shrimp tempura . He also wants guests to get back to the roots of eating with family and friends, enjoying shareable dishes like whole baked fish.

"Food will be plated, rather than served buffet style because I believe the food we serve at Coya suits this style of service and I want to make sure that the food we serve our customers is fresh and appetizing, and at the same time our customers still get variety and choice," Rhodes said. "To me, Sunday brunch is all about spending time with your family and friends, enjoying great, tasty food together."

