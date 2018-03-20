Courtney's Cookies Makes Vegan, Gluten-Free Cookies and Ice-Cream Sandwiches

At Courtney's Cookies, a web-based Miami food business, a batch of warm and doughy chocolate chip cookies is made entirely vegan and gluten-free. You have Courtney Kohout to thank.

The Ohio native, who moved to South Florida to study nutrition and health at Florida International University, has always loved cookies. Some of her fondest childhood memories involve baking with her mom and grandma. So when she became gluten-free and vegan, Kohout was determined to produce similar, great-tasting cookies using alternative ingredients.

"I didn't like anything that was in the grocery store," she says. "I knew there had to be a way to make gluten-free or vegan cookies taste better than what was already out there."