menu

Corsair Launches Weekend Brunch With 52-Ingredient Bloody Mary Bar

NaiYaRa Announces Thai-Inspired Sunday Brunch


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Corsair Launches Weekend Brunch With 52-Ingredient Bloody Mary Bar

Friday, March 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Corsair Launches Weekend Brunch With 52-Ingredient Bloody Mary BarEXPAND
Courtesy of Corsair
A A

Hidden within Turnberry Isle Miami, two restaurants thrive. Find Michael Mina's Bourbon Steak and Scott Conant's Corsair, which recently launched a brunch that is worth the trek to Aventura.

Corsair has served breakfast since it opened in 2014, so it's about time it offered weekend brunch. Embracing tradition, the meal — titled "The 52" — strives to stay relevant all 52 weeks of the year regardless of seasons or trends. Through classic brunch plates, such as French toast and eggs Benedict, Corsair adds a refreshing touch to age-old signatures.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant offers seven dishes, including eggs Benedict, French toast, skillets, mac 'n' cheese, egg sandwiches, salads, and açaí bowls. From week to week, each dish will feature a creative spin, making it possible to have a different brunch at Corsair multiple times throughout the year.

Related Stories

Depending upon when you dine, expect a plate of doughy French toast encrusted with Cap'n Crunch cereal; eggs Benedict layered with tender short rib; and an açaí bowl loaded with banana slices, orange wedges, and cashews.

Corsair Launches Weekend Brunch With 52-Ingredient Bloody Mary BarEXPAND
Courtesy of Corsair

During the meal, there's also a kitchen counter buffet offering an assortment of breakfast and lunch plates such as waffles, omelets, shrimp, crab claws, and a variety of bite-size desserts.

Brunch includes bottomless mimosas and a do-it-youself bloody mary bar with 52 ingredients to mix and match, including thick-cut bacon, jumbo shrimp, plantain chips, hot sauce, and various vodkas.

As you nosh, enjoy live entertainment and retro games. Sip a bloody mary while playing foosball, table tennis, or cornhole. Additional activities for kids are available too, including face painting and balloons.

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $45 per person, which includes bottomless mimosas. The 52-ingredient bloody mary bar is available for an additional $8. Valet is complimentary for restaurant guests. For reservations, call 786-279-6800.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Corsair by Scott Conant
More Info
More Info

19999 W. Country Club Dr.
Aventura, FL 33180

786-279-6800

corsairmiami.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >