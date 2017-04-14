menu

Eating House Features Wakin-N-Bacon Weekend Brunch

Seaspice Revamps Affordable Brunch Menu Under $30


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Eating House Features Wakin-N-Bacon Weekend Brunch

Friday, April 14, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Enjoy Cap’n Crunch pancakes Saturday and Sunday.EXPAND
Enjoy Cap’n Crunch pancakes Saturday and Sunday.
Courtesy of Eating House
A A

Eating House, Chopped champion Giorgio Rapicavoli's popular Coral Gables restaurant, has given its Sunday brunch a face-lift. Beginning Saturday, April 15, the eatery's Wakin-N-Bacon menu will extend to Saturday and Sunday, as well as debut a selection of new plates.

"We're always trying to change things up and expand the Eating House concept," Rapicavoli says. "Brunch has been a big draw for us since day one. It only seemed logical to give our guests more opportunity to dig in."

The munchies-themed menu begins with sweet and savory snacks and starters ($7 to $10), including tater tots with Coca-Cola ketchup; candied applewood-smoked bacon with brown sugar and sea salt; and pumpkin-spice granola packed with oats, nuts, seeds, fresh and dried fruits, and maple yogurt.

The carbonara eggs BenedictEXPAND
The carbonara eggs Benedict
Courtesy of Eating House

A few of Eating House's best-selling main dishes ($14 to $16), which can be eaten alone or shared, are carbonara eggs Benedict, which crowns a toasty English muffin with applewood-smoked bacon, black truffle, carbonara sauce, and poached eggs; braised pork calentado, inspired by a traditional Colombian breakfast that tops leftovers with a runny egg; and Cap'n Crunch pancakes, which come covered in vanilla butter, condensed-milk syrup, and candied cereal.

"We opened it up first to loyal guests and followers, and so far we've had a great turnout," he says. "We’re looking forward to continuing to expand brunch as we move forward."

Wash down your meal with a guava mimosa, blended with prosecco and pink guava juice, or a yuzu cocktail with Florida grapefruit juice and vermouth.

The Wakin-N-Bacon weekend brunch runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 305-448-6524 or visit eatinghousemiami.com

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Eating House
More Info
More Info

804 Ponce de Leon Blvd.
Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-448-6524

eatinghousemiami.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >