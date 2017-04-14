Eating House Features Wakin-N-Bacon Weekend Brunch

EXPAND Enjoy Cap’n Crunch pancakes Saturday and Sunday. Courtesy of Eating House

Eating House, Chopped champion Giorgio Rapicavoli's popular Coral Gables restaurant, has given its Sunday brunch a face-lift. Beginning Saturday, April 15, the eatery's Wakin-N-Bacon menu will extend to Saturday and Sunday, as well as debut a selection of new plates.

"We're always trying to change things up and expand the Eating House concept," Rapicavoli says. "Brunch has been a big draw for us since day one. It only seemed logical to give our guests more opportunity to dig in."

The munchies-themed menu begins with sweet and savory snacks and starters ($7 to $10), including tater tots with Coca-Cola ketchup; candied applewood-smoked bacon with brown sugar and sea salt; and pumpkin-spice granola packed with oats, nuts, seeds, fresh and dried fruits, and maple yogurt.

EXPAND The carbonara eggs Benedict Courtesy of Eating House

A few of Eating House's best-selling main dishes ($14 to $16), which can be eaten alone or shared, are carbonara eggs Benedict, which crowns a toasty English muffin with applewood-smoked bacon, black truffle, carbonara sauce, and poached eggs; braised pork calentado, inspired by a traditional Colombian breakfast that tops leftovers with a runny egg; and Cap'n Crunch pancakes, which come covered in vanilla butter, condensed-milk syrup, and candied cereal.

"We opened it up first to loyal guests and followers, and so far we've had a great turnout," he says. "We’re looking forward to continuing to expand brunch as we move forward."

Wash down your meal with a guava mimosa, blended with prosecco and pink guava juice, or a yuzu cocktail with Florida grapefruit juice and vermouth.

The Wakin-N-Bacon weekend brunch runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 305-448-6524 or visit eatinghousemiami.com

