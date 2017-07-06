menu

Casa Gioia Hosts Dessert Pop-Up at Small Tea This Weekend

The Ten Best Things to Eat and Drink at Marlins Park for the All-Star Game and Beyond


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Casa Gioia Hosts Dessert Pop-Up at Small Tea This Weekend

Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Try a Ferrero Rocher chocolate roll at Small Tea this weekend.EXPAND
Try a Ferrero Rocher chocolate roll at Small Tea this weekend.
Courtesy of Casa Gioia
A A

Inside a commercial kitchen in Kendall, Mari Rubio bakes dozens of confections, such as Nutella-infused cookies and guava cake, to deliver across Miami-Dade County. Rubio, who is behind the local dessert business Casa Gioia, dreams of opening a storefront, but she is concentrating on growing her delivery service first.

This Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, Rubio will pop up at Small Tea with a batch of her best-selling desserts in hopes of increasing her visibility among locals. Find her there from 4 to 7 p.m.

Related Stories

"It's a great way to try to introduce myself into different markets," she says. "Through this, I am going to be able to give people a different angle on what I'm capable of."

Rubio's pastry company, whose name is Italian for "house of joy," specializes in a hodgepodge of treats, from pies, cookies, and cakes to guava crisp squares and dough rolls stuffed with ingredients such as pumpkin jelly or chocolate mousse and chocolate hazelnut brittle. The desserts exude a mom-and-pop feel, made with fresh and homemade ingredients — including jellies, creams, and sauces — and no preservatives.

At Casa Gioia's Small Tea pop-up in Coral Gables, enjoy three desserts each day. Sweets that will appear this weekend include personal pies in flavors such as lemon-lime meringue and passionfruit thyme, along with Rubio's signature Ferrero Rocher chocolate roll.

Much of Rubio's business comes from personal orders — both small-batch requests and large-scale catering events — which can be made by email, phone, or on her website, so she hopes her pop-up inside Small Tea will lead to collaborations at other Miami restaurants and cafés.

"The goal is to see how it goes," she says, "and hopefully for it to turn out well. I do a lot of online ordering, but this would expose me in a different way."

For more information and updates, visit Casa Gioia's Facebook.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Small Tea Co.
More Info
More Info

205 Aragon Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134

786-401-7189

www.smallteaco.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >