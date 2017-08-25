Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar Launches Weekend Mexican Brunch

Plomo, Miracle Mile's first tequila and taco bar that debuted this summer, is now open for brunch Saturday and Sunday.
Created by the Atomic Group, known for popular Coral Gables eateries such as Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar and Copper 29, this Mexican-inspired lounge offers bottomless mimosas and sangria paired with a selection of Latin-influenced brunch plates.
On the menu, find avocado toast served on a crisp slice of ciabatta and smeared with guacamole, scrambled eggs, and cotija cilantro ($15). Skip the bread with an order of signature guacamole instead, flavored with lime, cilantro, sunflower seeds, and tomato ($9).
|
Flautas stuffed with chicken, tomatillo, and sour cream
Courtesy of Plomo
Heartier plates include flautas, where crisp tortillas are stuffed and rolled with chicken, tomatillo, and sour cream ($16), and chilaquiles verdes, a plate smothered with chicken, egg, tomatillo, sour cream, and guacamole ($15).
|
Mexican-style eggs Benedict
Courtesy of Plomo
For something in between, opt for a Mexican-style eggs Benedict layered with chorizo, sope, and hollandaise ($14).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
A limited lineup of tacos is also available during brunch, including the El Muro, stuffed with pork al pastor, pineapple, onions, and cilantro, and the Plomo, filled with sliced skirt steak, caramelized onions, roasted cherry tomatoes, and cilantro.
For an added $15, make brunch bottomless with mimosas or sangria. The restaurant offers a selection of brunch cocktails too, such as the Plomazo, a mix of jalapeño tequila, lime juice, tomatillos, capers, and pickle onion juice ($12).
Plomo. 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-456-1172; plomotacobar.com. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!