Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar Launches Weekend Mexican Brunch

Plomo, Miracle Mile's first tequila and taco bar that debuted this summer, is now open for brunch Saturday and Sunday.

Created by the Atomic Group, known for popular Coral Gables eateries such as Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar and Copper 29, this Mexican-inspired lounge offers bottomless mimosas and sangria paired with a selection of Latin-influenced brunch plates.

On the menu, find avocado toast served on a crisp slice of ciabatta and smeared with guacamole, scrambled eggs, and cotija cilantro ($15). Skip the bread with an order of signature guacamole instead, flavored with lime, cilantro, sunflower seeds, and tomato ($9).