Coral Gables First-Ever Culinary Month Offers Deals and Events Throughout June

Coral Gables has launched its first-ever Culinary Month.
Celebrated throughout the month of June, the event, which aims to celebrate the area's cuisine and creativity, is an expansion of the city's annual restaurant week. Patrons can expect 30 days of food-centric events ranging from chef demos, panel discussions, themed meals, and tours.
In conjunction with these events, local eateries will offer prix-fixe, three-course tasting menus during the 11th-annual Coral Gables Restaurant Week, which runs until June 24. This year's lineup boasts over 30 participating restaurants, including old favorites like Ortanique on the Mile, Divino Ceviche, and Christy's. Newcomers joining the roster include Sushi Club and Mara Basque Cuisine with scrumptious offerings such as grilled lamb chops slathered in a secret marinade and seared octopus glazed in soy. Both lunch and dinner menus will be available at most restaurants, with discounted menus ranging from $13 to $60 per person.
“Our first ever culinary month will engage foodies and wine-lovers alike, highlighting downtown Coral Gables as one of Miami’s greatest culinary destinations,” says
Noteworthy events include an immersive evening alongside chef Allen Susser at Books & Books, for a Venetian themed experience brimming with plant-based bites like eggplant caponata and cauliflower risotto ($30 per person with $18 optional wine pairing) on June 19. Another exciting addition is the Wine Walk on June 28, where attendees can explore the vast wine regions of the world, one sip at a time ($45).
The city is also sponsoring a free panel discussion on June 7 at WeWork Ponce de Leon. "Scaling a Miami-Made Restaurant: How to Thrive in the 305" will feature local restaurateurs Sam Gorenstein of My Ceviche, Otto Othman of Pincho Factory, and Abe Ng of Sushi Maki discussing how to start, scale, and grow a restaurant in Miami and how the Coral Gables community, in particular, has played a role in their respective restaurant ventures.
For a full list of participating restaurants, menus, and events, visit restaurantweek.shopcoralgables.com.
