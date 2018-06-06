Coral Gables First-Ever Culinary Month Offers Deals and Events Throughout June

Coral Gables has launched its first-ever Culinary Month.

Celebrated throughout the month of June, the event, which aims to celebrate the area's cuisine and creativity, is an expansion of the city's annual restaurant week. Patrons can expect 30 days of food-centric events ranging from chef demos, panel discussions, themed meals, and tours.

In conjunction with these events, local eateries will offer prix-fixe, three-course tasting menus during the 11th-annual Coral Gables Restaurant Week, which runs until June 24. This year's lineup boasts over 30 participating restaurants, including old favorites like Ortanique on the Mile, Divino Ceviche, and Christy's. Newcomers joining the roster include Sushi Club and Mara Basque Cuisine with scrumptious offerings such as grilled lamb chops slathered in a secret marinade and seared octopus glazed in soy. Both lunch and dinner menus will be available at most restaurants, with discounted menus ranging from $13 to $60 per person.