 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Books & BooksEXPAND
Books & Books
Courtesy of Katie June Burton

Coral Gables First-Ever Culinary Month Offers Deals and Events Throughout June

Elena Vivas | June 6, 2018 | 9:38am
AA

Coral Gables has launched its first-ever Culinary Month.

Celebrated throughout the month of June, the event, which aims to celebrate the area's cuisine and creativity, is an expansion of the city's annual restaurant week. Patrons can expect 30 days of food-centric events ranging from chef demos, panel discussions, themed meals, and tours.

Related Stories

In conjunction with these events, local eateries will offer prix-fixe, three-course tasting menus during the 11th-annual Coral Gables Restaurant Week, which runs until June 24. This year's lineup boasts over 30 participating restaurants, including old favorites like Ortanique on the Mile, Divino Ceviche, and Christy's. Newcomers joining the roster include Sushi Club and Mara Basque Cuisine with scrumptious offerings such as grilled lamb chops slathered in a secret marinade and seared octopus glazed in soy. Both lunch and dinner menus will be available at most restaurants, with discounted menus ranging from $13 to $60 per person.

“Our first ever culinary month will engage foodies and wine-lovers alike, highlighting downtown Coral Gables as one of Miami’s greatest culinary destinations,” says Taciana Amador, executive director of the Coral Gables BID.

Noteworthy events include an immersive evening alongside chef Allen Susser at Books & Books, for a Venetian themed experience brimming with plant-based bites like eggplant caponata and cauliflower risotto ($30 per person with $18 optional wine pairing) on June 19. Another exciting addition is the Wine Walk on June 28, where attendees can explore the vast wine regions of the world, one sip at a time ($45).

The city is also sponsoring a free panel discussion on June 7 at WeWork Ponce de Leon. "Scaling a Miami-Made Restaurant: How to Thrive in the 305" will feature local restaurateurs Sam Gorenstein of My Ceviche, Otto Othman of Pincho Factory, and Abe Ng of Sushi Maki discussing how to start, scale, and grow a restaurant in Miami and how the Coral Gables community, in particular, has played a role in their respective restaurant ventures.

For a full list of participating restaurants, menus, and events, visit restaurantweek.shopcoralgables.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >